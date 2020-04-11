Master Provisions pitches in; Northern Kentucky nonprofit sews masks for St. Elizabeth Healthcare















Master Provisions is stepping up to help medical professionals at St. Elizabeth Healthcare who are in need of protective masks.

The nonprofit organization is utilizing its volunteer network to help fill the gap.

After seeing the growing demand for protective masks, Master Provisions reached out to their volunteers who are in sewing groups. The volunteers watched videos provided by St. Elizabeth Healthcare to learn the proper technique.

“The masks offer protection for our healthcare workers,” says Jason Wessel, VP of Professional Services. “We are grateful to the volunteers at Master Provisions who are helping support St. Elizabeth employees on the frontline.”Thus far, there have been 30 masks made at the warehouse and more than 60 made from the at-home volunteers.

“In the event of shortages of commercial masks, these nice double-ply cotton masks are the next best option for healthcare workers,” said Roger Babik, president of Master Provisions.

“They are showing Christ’s compassion in this labor of love.”

In a time when people face the feeling of their world unraveling, this volunteer activity encourages them to sew the pieces back together. Anyone interested in helping sew masks can email info@masterprovisions.org.

Master Provisions is a faith-based nonprofit located in Florence, Kentucky. Its mission is to serve God by connecting resources to needs.

More information is available here or follow on social media @MasterProvisions

Master Provisions