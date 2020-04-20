Louisville standouts Jazmine Jones, Kylee Shook selected in WNBA Draft by New York Liberty















University of Louisville women’s basketball standouts Jazmine Jones and Kylee Shook were selected in back-to-back picks by the New York Liberty in the 2020 WNBA Draft.

Jones went 12th overall and was the final pick of the first round, while Shook went 13th.

Jones is the fourth UofL player to be selected in the first found, joined by Asia Durr, Shoni Schimmel and Angel McCoughtry.

It marked the second straight season in which at least two Louisville players have been selected in the WNBA Draft. Last season, three Cardinals were selected as Durr went second overall to the New York Liberty, Arica Carter went 32nd to the Phoenix Mercury and Sam Fuehring went 34th to the Washington Mystics.

Louisville now has 13 players that have been selected in the history of the WNBA Draft. Of the 13 WNBA Draft picks, 11 have played under head coach Jeff Walz.

One of the top coaches in the nation, Walz is a graduate of Highlands High School and Northern Kentucky University. He played for head coach Ken Shields while at NKU.

Jones was named WBCA All-American Honorable Mention, All-Atlantic Coast Conference first team, All-ACC Defensive team, All-ACC Tournament team and All-ACC Academic team.

Shook was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year, All-ACC first team, All-ACC Defensive Team and a Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Finalist

Joined by Bionca Dunham and Jessica Laemmle, Jones and Shook are part of the winningest senior class in program history. They finished their career at 125-19 (.868), which eclipses the 123 wins from last year’s class.

They also set the Louisville women’s basketball program record for both winning percentage and fewest losses.

From University of Louisville

