Larry Solomon: Union residents must recognize ‘new way of life,’ urging adherence to guidelines















These are difficult times for all of us. As we all try to make individual sacrifices to help fight the spread of COVID-19, life for the foreseeable future will no doubt be different. It can be unnerving not knowing what to expect in these times, so we will make it a point to communicate with our citizens the latest information as we get it.

Here is what is going on within the City of Union:

• Let me start with what is going at the City Building. Due to the latest guidelines of the CDC and recommendations from Governor Beshear, the City Building is now closed to those coming into the building during normal business hours. The City Clerk or Office Assistant are working inside the building manning the telephones and all email communications. If you have City business, we ask that you please call 859-384-1511 and these two staff members will be happy to do their best to assist you.

• We have to announce the cancellation of our annual Easter Egg Hunt, scheduled for April 11. While we know the kids may be disappointed, it is in the best interest of public safety to cancel this activity at this time. We are working with a local organization to arrange for the donation of our Easter Eggs to brighten the day of the young children-in-need within our community.

• Rumpke is continuing to provide garbage collection to our community, but they ask that you please bag all your garbage and ensure that all medical waste (such as syringes) are bagged for worker safety. They are following all CDC guidelines to help keep you and their workers safe.

For more information, visit the Rumpke website

• The greeting and question I get all the time is, “Hi Mayor Larry how are you doing; when is Mt. Zion Road going to be completed?” I can say that work is now picking up and the crews are out there working! Here is their latest update.

A new traffic pattern at the intersection of US42 and the new road is scheduled to be implemented on April 4. You may have noticed the new flashing lights and directional signs placed near the intersection. Be sure to follow all signage and traffic signals from the workers in the area and exercise caution as this new pattern is implemented. Once this is complete, the intersection at the current (soon to be old) Mt. Zion Road will become a right turn in-right turn out intersection and work to the medians will be built in that area to create this new intersection layout.

Crews are working on Wetherington and Mt. Zion Road to finish off that intersection. I don’t have a date when that intersection will convert from a 4 Way to a traffic light, but for now it will be a 4 Way stop. I also do not have a date when there will be a traffic light at the Hempsteade entrance. I will provide in the next update.

You will see a lot of work from Gunpowder to the I75 interchange. We were told that they will be working hard on this section of Mt. Zion Road.



Our new way of life…

• Social Distancing has indeed become the new way of life, but let me emphasize how critically important it is to our community that we do not become complacent. We are seeing examples from around the nation where our medical systems are becoming overwhelmed with treating the victims of COVID-19. So far, here in Northern Kentucky we have been exceptionally fortunate and have worked hard to plan ahead to help flatten the curve.

• I am not going use shock language to get your attention as to how important it is to stay-at-home, wash your hands, and keep your distance when interacting. You all know that! Just do it!

• It may be tempting to go out and shoot basketball with friends, grab a glass of wine and meet up with neighbors, or head to the golf course and shoot a quick round. These activities can help spread Coronavirus, so, for now, we all have to not do the social things we all love to do. Social distancing works best when we only interact with those who live in our home, and limit excursions to get only immediate needs, such as food, medicine or gas.

• For those who have to work, you can help by washing your hands as soon as you get home. It would be even better if could take a quick shower before interacting with anyone in your home…just-in-case.

• If you see anyone who is not following these guidelines, you can call Kentucky’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

• By doing these little actions, we can keep ourselves, our families, our friends, and our neighbors and our Union residents safe and healthy…I say be Kentucky #HealthyatHome!

Union, we will get through this as a community. Again, be safe and healthy.

Larry Solomon is the Mayor of Union, Kentucky