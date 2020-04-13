KY Transportation Cabinet extends emergency order for commercial drivers in COVID-19 relief effort















Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has extended until June 1, an existing emergency order that temporarily lifts regulatory restrictions on motor carriers delivering goods and services critical to COVID-19 pandemic relief.

The order is in keeping with Gov. Andy Beshear’s declaration of an emergency as part of a sweeping effort to protect Kentuckians and combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

“Our Cabinet is pleased to play a part in ensuring needed supplies get to Kentuckians and neighboring states as quickly as possible in the interest of public health and safety,” said Secretary Gray.

Secretary Gray’s original order, issued on March 13, expired at midnight on April 12.

“This is just one of the many steps being taken to get much-needed supplies and services deployed as quickly as possible to areas that need them most,” Gov. Beshear said. “We are all pulling together. We will get through this pandemic, and we will get through it together.”

Secretary Gray’s emergency order will help to expedite the delivery of food, water, fuel and other supplies to affected areas. It also applies to vehicles engaged in response to the pandemic. The order temporarily relieves the drivers from maximum driving times and weigh station stops.

In addition, the order authorizes the Transportation Cabinet’s Department of Vehicle Regulation to waive permit fees for overweight/over-dimensional vehicles. To ensure the safety of the traveling public, carriers must comply with safety requirements and have a copy of the order in the truck cab if operating under the authority of the official order.

A copy of the emergency order can be found here.