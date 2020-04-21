KY Chamber, KCTCS partner on ‘Restart Kentucky,’ to bring industry leaders together on economic recovery















The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce recently announced the formation of “Restart Kentucky,” an initiative designed to start the conversation on how to methodically and responsibly re-open Kentucky’s economy.



To assist in this important work, the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) will serve as Restart Kentucky’s official Workforce and Education Partner.

“The expertise that KCTCS brings to the table as industry leaders work through how to get back to business and prepare for the workforce challenges that will need to be met is invaluable,” said Kentucky Chamber President & CEO Ashli Watts.



“KCTCS is excited to partner with the Kentucky Chamber on the Restart Kentucky initiative,” said KCTCS President Jay K. Box. “Restart Kentucky is vital to creating a rapid economic recovery. As the number one provider of workforce training in Kentucky, a top priority for KCTCS is uniting the workforce needs of business with affordable career and technical education in communities all over the state.”



Restart Kentucky kicks off a webinar series this week with the following:

• Tuesday, April 21 at 1 p.m.: How Business Can Protect Public Health: With Dr. Kraig Humbaugh, Lexington Fayette Co. Public Health Director, Scott Lockard, Kentucky River District Public Health Director and Ben Chandler, Executive Director, Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.

• Thursday, April 23 at 2 p.m.: How Does Kentucky’s Economy Rebound from COVID-19? With Dr. Paul Coomes.

• Monday, April 27 at 2 p.m.: On the Front Line: Hospitals in the Age of COVID-19 with St. Elizabeth Healthcare President and CEO Garren Colvin, Pikeville Medical Center CEO Donovan Blackburn, Baptist Health CEO Gerard Colman, and Aetna Better Health of Kentucky CEO Jonathan Copley.