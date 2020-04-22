Kentucky voter registration flatlines in March; Adams encourages online voter registration















Secretary of State Michael G. Adams said Kentucky saw a flatline in voter registration in March, with the state holding a total of 3,469,912 registrants as of March 31.

This is a 0.01 percent increase since Feb. 29, or only 504 additional voters.

Democratic registrants represent just more than 48 percent of the electorate with 1,679,132 registered voters. Democratic registration dropped by 914, since Feb. 29, a 0.05 percent decrease.

Republican registrants total 1,484,062, or almost 43 percent of voters, with a small increase of 976 registered voters, a gain of 0.07 percent since Feb. 29. Almost 9 percent of voters are listed under other affiliations, with an additional 442 voters added to their totals, a 0.14 percent increase.

“Voter registration has leveled at a time when it’s difficult to conduct a voter registration drive,” said Adams. “I’ve taken action to delay the voter registration deadline for the primary election to May 26.

“I strongly encourage – and will use the resources of my Office to encourage – Kentuckians to register to vote online, at GoVoteKy.com.”

Complete registration statistics are available on the State Board of Elections website.

From Office of the Secretary of State

