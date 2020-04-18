Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announces road construction updates for District 6, possible delays

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 has announced the following conditions and/or operations that are being reported for highways in District 6. Motorists should be aware of possible delays or lane closures on the following projects that are listed below.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KENTUCKY/CLERMONT COUNTY, OHIO
·I-275 (Combs-Hehl Bridge) 73–71 mile-marker – ODOT has a pavement resurfacing and bridgework project planned for I-275 that includes bridge deck overlays and rehabs of four I-275 twin bridges at Four-Mile, Sutton Road, Kellogg Ave. and the Combs-Hehl. The project requires the following restrictions:
April 19 through April 25 – Various lane closures on U.S. 52 (Kellogg Avenue) at the I-275 overpasses daily from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. for bridge painting.
April 20 through April 24 – Single-lane closure on I-275 East and West between Four Mile and the Kentucky side of the Combs-Hehl Bridge daily between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. for pothole patching and pavement marking.
.The following restrictions will be in place for trucks entering Ohio from Kentucky:
-10’ wide
-75’ overall length
-Weight restriction of 120,000 lbs.
Motorists should be alert when entering the work zone. Lane closures are to shift traffic to the outside shoulder of west I-275 in preparation of a contraflow configuration that will begin near Sutton Road and end on the Kentucky side of the Combs-Hehl Bridge. The contraflow lane will remain in place until approximately late November. Click here for more information about this project.
KENTON/BOONE COUNTY
·I-275 Westbound (82.4 – 83.7/0 – 1.5 mile-marker) – A pavement rehab project from Dixie Highway to Mineola Pike is in progress. Please slow down to merge! Traffic has been shifted into a new traffic pattern for the first phase of work. The left lane and left shoulder are closed from Turkeyfoot Road to Mineola Pike. Traffic is using the right lane and right shoulder to move throughout the project area. Two lanes of travel will be maintained throughout the day and during peak travel times. Nighttime lane closures that reduce traffic to a single lane may occur periodically. All work is weather dependent.
BOONE COUNTY
·I-71/I-75 southbound rest area (177 milepost) closed for a roof replacement project – The SB rest area is closed to the public. The closure will be in until project is complete. Facilities are available in a secondary truck building on site. Commercial truck parking will still be available.
·I-75 SB (183 – 178 mile-marker) – An interstate rehabilitation project is in progress on I-75 in Boone County between the Kenton County Line (MP 183.08) and Mt. Zion Road (MP 178.02). The project will consist of an asphalt pavement rehabilitation/resurfacing and the addition of auxiliary lanes on I-75 in both directions from KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) to US 42.
The speed limit will be reduced by 10 MPH in the project area. Double fines will be issued in the work zone.
Construction is expected to be completed in two phases:
• Phase 2, construction of the southbound merging lane and southbound pavement work from the mile marker 183 south to the Mt. Zion Road interchange, is anticipated to take place between spring and fall 2020. Traffic on I-71/75 southbound has been moved into a new configuration between US 42 and Mt. Zion Rd. (KY 536). Four lanes of travel remain open, but traffic has been shifted to allow for ongoing work in the shoulder and outside the primary lanes of travel.
Motorists should watch for work crews, equipment, lane closures, and trucks entering and exiting traffic throughout the work zone.
·KY 237 (Pleasant Valley Road) – A project is in progress on Pleasant Valley Road between Valley View Drive and Rogers Lane. The roadway is being widened and re-aligned and includes the construction of a bridge and roundabout. The project will also include a multi-use path on both sides of the road. Motorists should be aware of flaggers for lane closures throughout the project.
·KY 536 (Mt Zion Road) – Work continues on the KY 536 corridor in Boone County extending from Old Union Road to I-75. The intersection of NEW Mt. Zion Rd. and US 42 is open, traffic signals are operational, and traffic is moving smoothly as work continues throughout the area. Please remember, the traffic pattern has changed and this is an active work zone. Reduced speed limits remain in place and will be enforced. Traffic wishing to enter a roundabout always yields to traffic already in the roundabout. The posted speed limit is 35 MPH.
• KY 536 (Mt Zion Road) Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) interchange – Construction is in progress. Occasional lane closures may occur, but traffic will be maintained with flaggers when needed. In addition, crews will continue work on Biltmore Dr., Biltmore Blvd., and Sherwood Lakes Dr. daily between 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. During this time, temporary road closures may be needed and short-term detours will be put into place.
·KY 338 (Richwood Road) Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) interchange – Utility relocation work has started within the project area, but there are no significant impacts to traffic related to construction at this time. Occasional lane closures may occur, but traffic will be maintained with flaggers when needed.
·New I-275 – Graves Road Interchange – Construction is in progress. Graves Road is permanently closed to all traffic at the I-275 bridge. A cul-de-sac will be constructed just beyond the intersection of Graves Road and Williams Road and traffic will no longer be permitted to cross over I-275. A culd-de-sac will also be built on Graves Road just south of the I-275 bridge. Traffic is reduced to one lane along Graves Road between I-275 and just north of Worldwide Blvd. will be maintained by flaggers. Weather permitting, lane closures will be in place Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will continue approximately until April. In addition, a barrier wall has been set in the shoulder of I-275 east and westbound between the existing Grave Road overpass and the Petersburg Road exit while crews work outside the travel lanes.
BRACKEN COUNTY
·KY 8 (Mary Ingles Highway) 1.2 milepost – Off roadwork has started on a bridge rehabilitation project on KY 8 over Holts Creek. Motorists should be aware of a possible lane closure. For more information, visit Bridging Kentucky.
·KY 2228 (Foster Road) – KY 2228 is closed to through truck traffic with barricades across the inbound lane at KY 9 and at KY 8 due to repeated truck impacts to the bridge over Holts Creek and guardrail at the KY 2228 and KY 8 intersection. A truck detour is posted to take KY 9 (AA Highway) to KY 19 to KY 8. Local traffic will have access. The closure will remain in place until further study is done.
CAMPBELL COUNTY
·The 4th Street–Veterans Bridge over the Licking River – The bridge will remain closed to traffic after an inspection found deterioration on one of the primary load-carrying members. Until repairs can be made, motorists coming from Newport can use York Street to the 11th Street – Licking Valley Girl Scout Bridge to Greenup Street. If traveling from Covington, motorists can use Scott Street to 12th Street to the Licking Valley Girl Scout Bridge to Monmouth Street as a detour. Pedestrians can still use the bridge walkways and bicyclists can use the roadway.
·KY 1892 (Grand Ave.) 1.6 – 1.8 mile-marker – A lane closure is in place on KY 1892 (Grand Ave.) so that crews can repair storm drains and the pavement. The lane closure will be in place Monday through Friday during the hours of 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Motorists should be aware of lane closures, crews and equipment.
GALLATIN COUNTY
·KY 16 (8.3 – 9.9 mile-marker) – An asphalt resurfacing project is scheduled to begin on KY 16 from Valley View Drive to KY 2850 on April 16. Motorists should exercise caution and watch for flaggers, traffic control devices, construction personnel and equipment entering and leaving the work zone.
·US 42 (Carrollton-Warsaw Road) – 4.6 milepost – A navigational lighting project is scheduled to begin on US 42 over Craig’s Creek on April 6. A lane closure with flaggers will be in place during working hours only. Motorists should exercise caution and watch for flaggers, traffic control devices, construction personnel and equipment entering and leaving the work zone.
GRANT COUNTY
·KY 22 (Taft Highway) – Three bridge replacement projects and highway safety improvement project on KY 22 (Taft Highway) will begin by the end of the month. The project will require a full closure. This project will have two phases of work and road closures.
·Phase 1 – Feb. 3 to May 30 – KY 22 (5.7 – 10.7 mile-marker) will be closed to through traffic from KY 467 (Warsaw Road) to KY 36 for a bridge replacement over Baton Rouge Road and Clarks Creek and for highway safety improvements. Traffic will have access to Ruthman Drive. A signed detour will be in place using KY 36 (Stewartsville Road) to I-75 NB to the Dry Ridge – Owenton Exit 159 to KY 22.
·Phase 2 – June 1 – Nov. 30 – KY 22 (5.7 – 0.6 mile-marker) will be closed to through traffic from KY 36 (Stewartsville Road) to KY 1993 (Lawrenceville Road) for bridge replacements at Rattlesnake Creek and Eagle Creek. Detour information will be confirmed before this work starts.
Access will be maintained for residents who live along the closed sections. For more information, visit Bridging Kentucky.
HARRISON COUNTY
·KY 1054 (Lafferty Pike) – 1.9 mile-marker – A bridge restoration project will begin today, April 14 on bridge over Twin Creek in Harrison County. Crews will be working Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. A temporary traffic signal will be in place during the project.
·KY 32 (East Pike Street – Millersburg Pike) 9.8 – 10 mile-marker – A highway safety improvement project is in progress. The project area is between Oxley Ave. and Culpepper Drive. Traffic has switched and work is progressing along the hospital side of the project. Work is weather dependent.
KENTON COUNTY
·U.S. 25 Dixie Highway – KY 1072 (Kyles Lane) intersection – An intersection improvement project is in progress. There will be alternating lane closures throughout the project in both directions. Motorists should expect delays and avoid the route, if possible. When approaching and traveling around the intersection, drivers should slow down and use extra caution.
PENDLETON COUNTY
·KY 17 – KY 17 is closed to through traffic for a slide repair project at MP 4.8. The closure will start at 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily until the work is completed. Work is weather dependent. Motorists should seek an alternate route during this time.
