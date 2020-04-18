Kentucky State Police honoring Dry Ridge ‘silent heroes’ during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week















Telecommunicators at Kentucky State Police, Post 6 in Dry Ridge, will be recognized along with more than 200,000 of their fellow communicators during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week this week.

These silent heroes behind the headsets are more than just a voice on the other end of the line. They often save lives on a daily basis.



“Our telecommunicators are an essential part of what we do every day. They are, many times, the first voice that people hear in a crisis and begin to attempt to lay the foundation for a solution, many times in one of the worst days of the caller’s lives. Our telecommunications are great multi-taskers and like our officers, are required to wear many different hats. Whether they are the life-sustaining voice for a 911 caller, a soothing sound for a domestic violence victim, or the lifeline for one of our Troopers during a traffic stop, they are very important to the overall success of what we do every day as an agency,” says Captain Chad Mills, Commander of Post 6.

KSP telecommunicators handle dispatch duties for Kentucky State Troopers, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officers, Kentucky Dept. of Fish and Wildlife Conservation Officers and other emergency service agencies. Their duties include calling wrecker services, notifying channels of administration, running license plate and driver’s license numbers, running criminal histories, while continuing to answer new calls and handling other radio traffic.

KSP Post 6 employs eight telecommunicators who handle calls from ten different counties. Last year, they responded to roughly 39,000 calls.

Post 6 Telecommunicators include Supervisor Amy Wyatt, Shift Supervisor Chris Mills, Rebecca Henry, Brittany Scroggins, Kaitlyn Vancleve, Whitney Jett, Paula Giles, and Dacia Wood.

KSP is highlighting the great work of all dispatchers across the state by sharing stories of their work and showcasing photos and videos of their valiant efforts on the KSP Facebook, Instagram and Twitter platforms.

For more information or to apply for a telecommunication position with KSP, log on to the state personnel website.