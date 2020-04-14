Kentucky police chiefs applaud Beshear’s executive order on rehiring retired law enforcement















Retired law enforcement officers are permitted to be rehired and help communities deal with COVID-19 without risking the loss of curtailing retirement benefits under an executive order signed by Gov. Andy Beshear.

The order, signed March 31, applies to retired police chiefs and other first responders including police officers, firefighters and other emergency medical service personnel. Kentucky law allows retirees to be rehired by local communities and other agencies, but the process of receiving authorization from the Kentucky Retirement System can often take months.

“First responders such as law enforcement officers, emergency medical services (EMS) and firefighters are necessary to secure the safety and protection of the civilian population during the State Emergency,” Beshear wrote in the order, which will be in effect until the governor’s State of Emergency related to the virus is lifted.

The Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police (KACP) worked with Beshear’s office on the drafting of the executive order.

KACP Executive Director Shawn Butler said the order eliminates red tape and allows for a much quicker return to work for retirees during these unprecedented times.

“We thank Gov. Beshear and his administration for issuing the order and showing leadership and guidance on this very important issue,” Butler said. “This gives local law enforcement departments and agencies that have been hit by the illness the option of quickly bringing back experienced chiefs and officers to work while helping ensure that residents are protected and safe during this very difficult time.”

KACP President Art Ealum, chief of police of the Owensboro Police Department, called Gov. Beshear’s executive order a proactive measure that could prove to be very beneficial to agencies and communities throughout Kentucky when the inevitable happens.

“Although our law enforcement ranks have not been ravaged by this invisible threat, the potential is ever present,” Ealum said “The ability to rehire retired police officers without unnecessary delay is a great step toward maintaining peace in our communities.

“It is comforting to know that Gov. Beshear and his administration understands how precarious this pandemic is for all Kentuckians.”

From Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police