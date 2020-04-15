Kentucky Humanities now accepting applications for CARES Act Emergency Operating Grants















Kentucky Humanities has been provided with grant funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) to assist cultural institutions affected by the coronavirus as part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act economic stabilization plan appropriated by the U.S. Congress.

A Kentucky Humanities CARES Act Grant will provide unrestricted operating and/or humanities program support to humanities organizations who have suffered program financial losses due to COVID-19 in the state of Kentucky. These grants are meant to provide small, but more immediate, grants to humanities-based cultural organizations to help stabilize organizations by providing funds for them to maintain essential functions and retain core personnel during the current public health crisis and ensure their future success.

“This global pandemic has been devastating in so many ways,” said Bill Goodman, Kentucky Humanities Executive Director. “We want to do anything we can to ease the burden not-for-profit agencies are currently facing and we are pleased to be able to work with the National Endowment for the Humanities to disperse these much-needed funds to assist cultural organizations that are vital to communities throughout the Commonwealth.”

﻿To apply for a COVID-19 Emergency Support Grant for non-profit cultural organizations, organizations must meet the following criteria:

• Be a recognized 501(c)(3) by the Internal Revenue Service and have that IRS tax-exempt status for at least one year prior to the application deadline

• Have a primary mission that is humanities-focused

• Offer humanities programs that are accessible to Kentuckians and open to the public

• Maintain a primary business address in Kentucky

• Employ at least one full-time equivalent staff member or contract person

• Maintain an active DUNS number.

Grants will be awarded at the following levels:

• Level 1: $2,500 – Cultural organizations with operating revenue of $300,000 and below averaged over the previous three (3) fiscal years

• Level 2: $5,000 – Cultural organizations with operating revenues between $300,000 and $1 million, averaged over the previous three (3) fiscal years

• Level 3: $10,000 – Cultural organizations with operating revenues above $1 million averaged over the previous three (3) fiscal years

For the complete program guidelines and the application form, visit this website. Applications must be completed prior to May 1.

Kentucky Humanities