Kentucky high school spring sports, state basketball tournaments cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

There will be no spring sports played by Kentucky high school teams this year and the state basketball tournaments that were suspended in March have now been cancelled.

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association made that announcement on Tuesday in support of the state government’s “aggressive actions to protect our citizens during the COVID-19 virus outbreak,” according to a press release on the khsaa.org website.

The KHSAA Board of Control will continue discussions over the coming weeks to attempt to address issues related to the fall sports season.

“It is far too early in this process and battle against this virus to place an absolute planned schedule or dates out there,” said KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett. “We remain optimistic about the fall season, even if it isn’t exactly per normal, but we will adhere to the guidance of both federal and state health officials, as well as our own Department of Education and the governor’s office in planning our next steps in the coming weeks and months.”

On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear recommended all schools in Kentucky remain closed for in-person instruction for the remainder of the current school year. One day later, the KHSAA Board of Control voted unanimously to cancel all sports related activities for its member high schools.

“This is without question the most challenging period I have seen or faced in thirty-six years in this office,” Tackett said. “This impacts so many people, but in the end, is in the best interest of public health.”

The spring sports affected by the KHSAA decision are track and field, baseball, softball, tennis, archery, bass fishing and esports. The first five games of the girls state basketball tournament were played on March 11-12 before it was suspended. The boys state basketball tournament was suspended before it was scheduled to start on March 18.

Ryle was the returning champion in the girls state tournament bracket and won its first-round game. Covington Catholic earned a berth in the boys state tournament for the third straight year.