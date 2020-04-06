Kenton County Government Center, others light up green in recognition of those impacted by COVID-19















NKyTribune staff

The Kenton County Government Center is being lit up green on select nights in a display of compassion, empathy and renewal for those who have been impacted by COVID-19.

Governor Andy Beshear has encouraged all Kentuckians to light up their homes and businesses green in a display of unity and commitment to defeating COVID-19.

“This is a difficult time for all of us, but we are going to make it through this” said Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann. “The sacrifices and commitments we are making are to help keep everyone safe. Kenton Countians have always taken care of each other; it’s what we’ve always done and will always do.”

Kenton County has partnered with Cincy Illuminations for the light display, which is being paid for by private donations.

Others also lighting up green

The Florence Government Center and several City of Florence facilities are illuminated in green in memory of those Kentuckians we’ve lost and as a commitment to working even harder to beat this pandemic. The next two weeks are pivotal in the fight against COVID-19. As Governor Beshear has said, “Our green lights show compassion, and our unity shows our commitment to beating this virus.”

Following the practice encouraged by Gov. Beshear, the City of Villa Hills has changed the lights at the front entrance and the Police Department to green to honor everyone impacted by coronavirus.

The City of Villa Hills also posted this message to social media:

“Thank you to everyone for your work, your strength and your patience during this time. Stay strong, Villa Hills. We will get through this.”

Bob Stevens of Villa Hills has also shared “Stay Home Save Lives,” signs with neighboring cities.A number of other Northern Kentucky cities have approved and the signs are already in place.

“It is absolutely clear that the single most important message for all of us over the next couple weeks is to stay home and mitigate the spread of the virus,” said Stevens. “As a result, signs are beginning to appear around the U.S. and across the globe that read, ‘Stay Home, Save Lives.'”

Similar tributes are appearing at government offices, businesses and residences throughout Northern Kentucky.

Kentuckians can find regular updates and resources including more information about when to seek medical attention and courses of action here, or visit cdc.gov/coronavirus for up-to-date information. Kentuckians who want advice can call the state hotline at 1.800.722.5725 or call their local health care provider.

For up-to-date information about COVID-19, click here or follow the NKYHD on Facebook (@nkyhealth) and Twitter (@nkyhealth).