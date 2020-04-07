KCTCS delays presidential search; Jay Box delays retirement, agrees to stay through COVID-19 crisis















In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) Board of Regents is delaying the search for a new system president.

The work to prepare for the search has been postponed with the goal of posting the job at the end of August and having a new president announced in January 2021.



KCTCS President Jay K. Box approached the board chair about staying in his position through the end of September to continue to lead the system through this uncertain time and ease the transition for Interim President Paul Czarapata.

Czarapata is a KCTCS vice president who oversees the system’s technology. The board named him interim at the March board meeting and planned for him to assume the role when Box retired.

“The members of the KCTCS Board of Regents Executive Committee are unanimously supportive and appreciative of President Box’s proposal,” Board of Regents Chair Gail Henson said. “In this unprecedented time, President Box has been working tirelessly to help the 16 colleges, employees and students transition to their new off-campus realities, and it would’ve been very easy to walk away and turn it over to someone else. This is another example of the dedication he’s shown to this system and its students.”

More information about the search will be available on the presidential search website when the process resumes.