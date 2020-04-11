Greater Cincinnati Foundation awards ‘safety net’ grants to 20 regional nonprofits helping vulnerable















Greater Cincinnati Foundation (GCF) has awarded $880,000 in Providing a Safety Net for Individuals and Families grants to 20 nonprofit organizations within our eight-county, tri-state region.



Providing a Safety Net funding focuses on investments ensuring that vulnerable residents of our community have access to food and shelter, along with well-integrated, trauma-informed mental health services. Preference is given to organizations that develop solutions through a racial equity lens.

“These needs preceded the urgent demands brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, but now they are rising daily to an unprecedented level,” said Ellen M. Katz, GCF President/CEO. “This support is even more critical to the well-being of our shared community.”



Grantees and their awarded amounts are:



Bethany House Services, Inc.

$50,000 for Comprehensive Shelter Services for Families Experiencing Homelessness



Brighton Center, Inc.

$50,000 for Family Support with Emphasis on Serving Hispanic/Latino Families



Caracole, Inc.

$50,000 for Caracole Housing Programs



City Gospel Mission

$35,000 for Food and Shelter for People Experiencing Homelessness



Diocesan Catholic Children’s Home dba DCCH Center for Children and Families

$40,000 for Residential Treatment and Trauma-Informed Mental Health Services for Survivors of Child Abuse



Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky Inc.

$50,000 to Build into Emergency Winter Shelter 2020-2021



First Step Home

$50,000 for First Step Home Family Unity Center



Greater Cincinnati Behavioral Health Services

$50,000 for Take a Stand for Mental Health Campaign: Quality housing ensures access to mental health services



Hope House Rescue Mission, Inc.

$35,000 for Emergency Shelter and Homeless Services



Inter Parish Ministry

$50,000 for Building Food Security for Families in Need by Expanding Access to Fresh Food



Interfaith Hospitality Network of Greater Cincinnati

$50,000 for Interfaith Hospitality Network of Greater Cincinnati (IHNGC) Housing Support for Families



Joseph House Inc.

$50,000 for New Treatment Pathways for Veterans



Lighthouse Youth and Family Services

$50,000 for Sheakley Center for Youth



Lydia’s House Inc.

$20,000 for Housing and Integrated Support Services for Women and Children Experiencing Homelessness



Our Daily Bread

$30,000 for Soup Kitchen



People Working Cooperatively, Inc.

$50,000 for PWC Level 1 Emergency Services



ProKids

$35,000 for ProKids Steps to Peace



St. Vincent de Paul – Cincinnati

$50,000 for Homelessness Prevention Program (HPP)



Welcome House of Northern Kentucky

$35,000 for Welcome House of Northern Kentucky Shelter for Homeless Women and Children



YWCA of Greater Cincinnati Inc.

$50,000 for YWCA’s Domestic Violence Shelter Program