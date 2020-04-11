A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Greater Cincinnati Foundation awards ‘safety net’ grants to 20 regional nonprofits helping vulnerable

Apr 11th, 2020 · 0 Comment

Greater Cincinnati Foundation (GCF) has awarded $880,000 in Providing a Safety Net for Individuals and Families grants to 20 nonprofit organizations within our eight-county, tri-state region.
 
Providing a Safety Net funding focuses on investments ensuring that vulnerable residents of our community have access to food and shelter, along with well-integrated, trauma-informed mental health services. Preference is given to organizations that develop solutions through a racial equity lens.

 

“These needs preceded the urgent demands brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, but now they are rising daily to an unprecedented level,” said Ellen M. Katz, GCF President/CEO. “This support is even more critical to the well-being of our shared community.”
 
Grantees and their awarded amounts are:
  
Bethany House Services, Inc.
$50,000 for Comprehensive Shelter Services for Families Experiencing Homelessness
 
Brighton Center, Inc.
$50,000 for Family Support with Emphasis on Serving Hispanic/Latino Families
 
Caracole, Inc.
$50,000 for Caracole Housing Programs
 
City Gospel Mission
$35,000 for Food and Shelter for People Experiencing Homelessness
 
Diocesan Catholic Children’s Home dba DCCH Center for Children and Families
$40,000 for Residential Treatment and Trauma-Informed Mental Health Services for Survivors of Child Abuse
 
Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky Inc.
$50,000 to Build into Emergency Winter Shelter 2020-2021
 
First Step Home
$50,000 for First Step Home Family Unity Center
 
Greater Cincinnati Behavioral Health Services
$50,000 for Take a Stand for Mental Health Campaign: Quality housing ensures access to mental health services
 
Hope House Rescue Mission, Inc.
$35,000 for Emergency Shelter and Homeless Services
 
Inter Parish Ministry
$50,000 for Building Food Security for Families in Need by Expanding Access to Fresh Food
 
Interfaith Hospitality Network of Greater Cincinnati
$50,000 for Interfaith Hospitality Network of Greater Cincinnati (IHNGC) Housing Support for Families
 
Joseph House Inc.
$50,000 for New Treatment Pathways for Veterans
 
Lighthouse Youth and Family Services
$50,000 for Sheakley Center for Youth
 
Lydia’s House Inc.
$20,000 for Housing and Integrated Support Services for Women and Children Experiencing Homelessness
 
Our Daily Bread
$30,000 for Soup Kitchen
 
People Working Cooperatively, Inc.
$50,000 for PWC Level 1 Emergency Services
 
ProKids
$35,000 for ProKids Steps to Peace
 
St. Vincent de Paul – Cincinnati
$50,000 for Homelessness Prevention Program (HPP)
 
Welcome House of Northern Kentucky
$35,000 for Welcome House of Northern Kentucky Shelter for Homeless Women and Children
 
YWCA of Greater Cincinnati Inc.
$50,000 for YWCA’s Domestic Violence Shelter Program


