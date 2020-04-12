Get ready, get set . . . create; applications open for Behringer-Crawford’s 2020 freshArt Gala and auction















For the 28th year, Behringer-Crawford Museum will celebrate the artistic talents of the region with its annual freshART gala and art auction on Saturday, September 12.

Dozens of selected artists will spend the weekend in Devou Park creating original works to be sold “fresh” at the live auction at the museum that evening. In addition, previously created paintings, sculpture, jewelry, woodcrafts and more will be offered at the silentART auction, which begins with mobile bidding at the final concert of the 2020 Music@BCM series on August 13 and ends at the September 12 gala.

Applications are now available for both auctions at freshARTists20.givesmart.com. Artists must be 18 or older and may apply to participate in either freshART or silentART, but not both. A non-refundable entry fee of $35 applies to freshART applications.

The deadline for freshART applications is Friday, May 1 and selected artists will be notified by Friday, May 15. Submissions for the silentART auction must be delivered to the museum by Friday, July 31.

freshART works will be judged by a panel of experts, with $1000 in cash prizes awarded to the top three entries by the William & Patricia Applegarth Fund.

A portion of the sale of both freshART and silentART creations will be donated by the artists to Behringer-Crawford’s youth education programs, benefiting area children.

Since freshART began in 1992, more than a half-million dollars has been raised, bringing educational and cultural activities to a quarter-million Northern Kentucky children.

Behringer-Crawford Museum is supported in part by its members, the City of Covington, Kenton County Fiscal Court, ArtsWave, Kentucky Arts Council, Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame and The Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr. US Bank Foundation.

For more information, go to the website or email info@bcmuseum.org.

Behringer-Crawford Museum is located in Devou Park. For more information about BCM, call (859) 491-4003, email info@bcmuseum.org or click here.

Behringer-Crawford Museum