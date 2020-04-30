GCF awards Summertime Kids $1,000 grants to 175 regional nonprofits to help promote summer learning















Greater Cincinnati Foundation (GCF) has awarded $187,277 in Summertime Kids grants to 175 regional nonprofit organizations. Thanks to the generosity of GCF donors and the continuing support of the Charles H. Dater Foundation, each organization received a grant of up to $1,000 to help fund enriching, fun programs for youth to promote learning during the summer months.

NKY recipients include but are not limited to Behringer-Crawford Museum, Brighton Center, Children Inc., Center for Great Neighborhoods, Children’s Home of NKY, Covington Partners, Diocesan Children’s Home, Esperanza Latino Center, Fort Wright Elementary School, Housing Authority of Covington, Jolly Park Community Development, Kenton County Parks and Recreation, Kentucky Intensive Family Services, Newport High School and Intermediate School, Norte Dame Urban Education Center, RC Durr YMCA, Redwood School, Renaissance Covington, The Carnegie, and WAVE Foundation. A complete list of grant recipients is here.

The organizations encompass GCF’s tri-state region. In all, 190 programs were funded; each organization was invited to submit up to two applications for either two different programs or the same program in different locations.

Summertime Kids programming is intended to introduce children to new experiences and help reduce summer learning loss, particularly for youth with the greatest need. That’s especially critical this year, with children having to learn at home this spring due to coronavirus pandemic school closures.

The funding is for programs taking place between June 1 and Sept. 4. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, GCF is providing flexibility as to how they are administered. Programming shifts to accommodate the children being served can include, but are not limited to:

• Rescheduling programs to later in the summer

• Changing programs to a virtual format

• Responding to learning loss that resulted from the spring school semester

• Appropriating some of the funds to provide basic needs for teens, youth and children in need.

“Because of the disruptions and challenges to the learning process for children throughout the tri-state, the role of Summertime Kids in supporting educational opportunities is more critical than ever,” said Rickell Howard Smith, GCF Senior Director, Community Strategies. “We know that these organizations will effectively and creatively respond to the needs of the youth in their programs.”



For the complete list of Summertime Kids grantees, click here.

