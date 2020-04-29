Fort Thomas mourns loss of two students killed, two injured in car crash on Rt. 8 early Tuesday morning















Two Highlands High School students died in a car accident shortly after 1 a.m. on April 28 in Fort Thomas.

A third Highlands High School student was also injured and a fourth passenger in the car also suffered injuries in the overnight crash.

The Fort Thomas Independent Schools issued a press release extending deepest condolences to the families of Austin Davis and David Luckett.

Davis, a junior at Highlands and Luckett, a freshman, lost their lives in the crash on Route 8 in Mentor.

“I am absolutely heartbroken this morning and I know that our school community is as well,” said Dr. Karen Cheser, Superintendent of the Fort Thomas Independent Schools.

“To lose young men with their whole lives ahead of them is just a horrible tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with their friends and families, and also with the two people still in the hospital and their loved ones.”

Emergency personnel airlifted two surviving passengers to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. One is currently a student at Highlands High School and is expected to recover.

“Learning that we have lost students in our Highlands High School family is just devastating,” said Matthew Bertasso, the principal at Highlands High School.

“I will miss seeing Austin and David. And I certainly hope that the two people in the hospital can recover fully.”