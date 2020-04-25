First residents move into Madison Place Apartments on Covington riverfront; take virtual tour of choices















Covington’s first high-rise rental community, Madison Place Apartments, officially welcomed its first residents April 24, amid the current COVID-19 pandemic. While the 14-story, 187-unit high rise, developed by Corporex in partnership with Village Green, offers residents panoramic riverfront views, ample parking, a massive recreation center, and oversized units and balconies — amenities synonymous with a brand-new luxury apartment building, it’s the community’s unique leasing offerings, tailored to accommodate COVID-19 restrictions now and in the future, that are serving as the biggest draw of renters to Madison Place.

Madison Place is located at 50 West RiverCenter Boulevard and features garage parking and 24-hour front desk security in addition to such common space amenities as a riverfront lounge, spa, pet spa, demonstration kitchen, penthouse sky deck overlooking downtown Cincinnati and an oversized fitness facility. Units are available in studio, 1- and 2-bedroom floorplans, ranging to 2,000 sq. ft. in size

In addition to offering new residents general incentives like first month’s free rent and 6-to-18-month lease terms to maximize affordability and flexibility during the current COVID-19 climate, Madison Place has established several innovative programs, created to ensure a seamless move-in and worry-free lifestyle experience for new and established residents.

Madison Place’s, New Resident Arrival Plan, offers “contact-free” move-in to residents, allowing no more than three discrete move-ins per day to ensure each new tenant has sole use of freight elevators for move in.

“This program keeps us working within social distancing orders while giving our new residents flexibility and peace of mind,” said James Sellar, Regional Sales & Marketing Director, Madison Place. “It is a way of adapting to our current world climate and we are proud to offer this customized, contactless approach to our residents.”

In support of current and potentially prolonged social distancing requirements, The Village Green team created a custom Madison Place smartphone app, for the benefit of residents to be able to enjoy contactless communication with management and other building residents now, and in the future.

The custom Madison Place app allows residents to be notified digitally when a package has been delivered, submit work orders to management, or notify management if they have an authorized entrant when they are not in residence.

“The app also features a marketplace tab where our residents benefit from a ton of local savings and can interact with each other in a contactless way,” said David Behymer, Senior Sales Consultant, Madison Place. “We’re looking forward to the day our tenants can interact socially with their neighbors again, but we also wanted to offer opportunities to support social distancing now, and for however long practicing it may be suggested in the future.”

For individuals searching for a new apartment, but unable to tour options personally due to current social distancing policies, Madison Place offers virtual reality (VR) technology to tour its different floorplans, allowing for an immersive, highly detailed tour of finished spaces. Viewers can “walk” through each floorplan model, and even toggle between daytime and nighttime modes, so they can “see” the views the apartments provide. The VR technology is also portable, allowing the Village Green team to deliver virtual tours to potential residents anywhere. Madison Place Apartments is the only rental community in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky to offer such an experience.

For apartment seekers wanting a more personal tour experience, Madison Place offers a “live” virtual solution.

“I have been FaceTiming with clients via my personal cell phone and downloaded the WhatsApp for those who do not have an iPhone,” said Senior Madison Place Leasing Agent, David Behymer. “This has created a more personal approach to touring rather than emailing a video and then asking if the prospect wants the apartment. I also have a tape measure on me at all times and if someone says they don’t know how their furniture will fit, I will immediately ask for the dimensions, run into the apartment they want, and I will measure things for them while they are on FaceTime with me.”

Behymer, who also manages Madison Place’s social media platform, has tailored his social media strategy, promoting local business and restaurants offering takeout and delivery options for tenants.

Regardless of challenging times for both renters and lessors, Madison Place remains committed to the building and support of its own community and community at large. In addition to establishing its Exclusive Frontline Program, which offers rental discounts for Essential Workforce members, Madison Place also established a program to donate $50 to the Northern Kentucky Relief Fund, established to help families in need at the onset of the Covid-19 outbreak, on behalf of every new resident-signed lease.

For leasing information, contact David Behymer, Senior Sales Consultant, Madison Place at DBehymer@villagegreen.com or 859-577-8440.