Fifteen NKY students among 72 statewide to be selection for Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs















The Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs (GSE), a competitive summer program where Kentucky teens focus on product innovation and business model design, announced today that 72 high school students — including 15 NKY students — have been selected to participate in the 2020 GSE program at Northern Kentucky University from July 12 – August 1.

GSE is a relative newcomer on the list of Kentucky Governor’s Schools, having opened to its first group of teen entrepreneurs in 2013. GSE brings students from across the state into a three-week residential program, immerses them in a creative space and equips them with the tools needed to unleash their innate entrepreneurial spirits for the betterment of Kentucky.

During the program, teams of high school students develop a business model, design a prototype and pitch their startup to a large audience and a panel of judges. GSE teaches the opportunities, benefits, and pitfalls of taking a business concept from the idea phase to pitching it to potential investors. Several GSE alums subsequently launched their own small businesses in Kentucky.

More than 300 high school students applied to participate in the 2020 program. This year 72 students were selected from a competitive application process to receive full tuition scholarship opportunities.



“While COVID-19 has brought new challenges for all of us, as entrepreneurs we love challenges,” said Natasha Sams, GSE’s executive director. “We know that entrepreneurs are needed now more than ever before but above everything, we value the safety and well-being of our students. In the coming weeks, we will have a clearer idea of what GSE will look like this summer and we already have modified our dates in hopes of having an in-person summer experience.”

Through partnerships with collegiate partners, GSE provides more than $2.7 million in scholarship funding opportunities to Kentucky high school students each year.

Since 2013, more than 350 student entrepreneurs have received scholarship funding through the program.

Parents, educators, entrepreneurs and teens who believe grit, a growth mindset, and creativity in problem-solving tell as much about a young person as good grades and test scores, can learn more about the Governor’s School of Entrepreneurs at its website.

Because of strong partnerships with entities like the Kentucky Workforce and Education Development Cabinet, the Cabinet for Economic Development, and numerous public and private supporters, like Toyota (TMMK), The Marksbury Family Foundation and The Parker Family Fund, GSE is completely free for selected entrepreneurs. Alum of GSE gain access to a host of scholarship opportunities, totaling more than $2.7 million each year, to colleges and universities in Kentucky.



Northern Region students

Paige Neuhaus, Notre Dame Academy

Kinsey Clay, Grant County High School

Savannah Snebold, Cooper High School

Lindsey Erdman, Ryle High School

Brel Asip, Ignite Institute

Ashley Wilbers, Ignite Institute

Evan Ossege, Covington Catholic High School

Gavin Borchers, Saint Henry District High School

Devin Boling, Campbell County High School

Alex Kramer, Covington Catholic High School

Noah Wormald, Highlands High School

Tucker Gillispie, Ignite Institute

Nicholas Foltz, Dixie Heights High School

Andrew Kidd, Highlands High School

Hayden Kremer, Covington Catholic High School

Quinton Wehby, Highlands High School

Colson Collett, Walton Verona High School

Governor’s School for Entreprenuers