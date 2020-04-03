Fifteen new cases, two deaths in NKY; 110 new cases, 11 deaths in KY; Gov. urges school closings ’til May 1















Fifteen additional cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths have been identified in Northern Kentucky, for a total of 87 cases. There are 43 cases in Kenton County, 23 cases in Campbell County, 18 cases in Boone County and 3 cases in Grant County.

The two additional deaths were also reported, according to the Northern Kentucky Health Department. One individual was a resident of Grant County and over 70 years of age. The other was a Kenton County resident and over 80 years of age. Both had underlying health issues. Total, there have been five reported deaths.

Gov. Andy Beshear said there were 100 news cases across Kentucky and 11 new deaths, raising the state’s toll to 31 deaths and 770 cases. He said all but one of the deaths were of people with other health conditions.

“This is what the virus does,” he said.

The Governor also recommended that school districts statewide extend suspension of in-person instruction until at least May 1.

“I have encouraged all of our school districts to extend that nontraditional instruction, making sure our kids have learning activities and meal service,” he said. “This is further sacrifice by our kids and by our educators, but it’s absolutely necessary.

“There is a real chance that we don’t go back to in-person instruction this year but we’re not there yet.”

Beshear commuted sentences of 186 inmates identified as medically vulnerable and plans to commute the sentences of another 743 inmates in state custody who are due to complete their sentences within the next six months. All of those prisoners are being held for non-violent, non-sexual offenses.

He announced that beginning Friday all Kentucky State Parks will no longer be open over overnight stays, though they will be open for use during daytime hours as long as visitors maintain social distancing.

He warned of at-home testing scams and urged anyone feeling ill to call on health care providers.

For regularly updated data on COVID- 19 in Northern Kentucky, please visit the website

“Many people have been asking us what they can do to help health care workers and first responders,” said Dr. Lynne Sddler District Director of Health. “At this time, the single most helpful thing you can do is stay healthy at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and protect those who are working so hard to serve us and those we love.”

Cases will continue to be identified in Northern Kentucky through testing, but more often people with symptoms associated with COVID-19 (fever, coughing and difficulty breathing) are being evaluated by their health care provider through telehealth visits. Even without testing, a health care provider can tell a patient if they think they have COVID-19. If you have not been tested, but have been diagnosed with COVID-19 by your health care provider, the instructions for care are the same.

If you have mild symptoms, you must stay home, take fever-reducing medications and avoid others. If symptoms become more serious, you should seek emergency care. Additionally, it is important that you inform your close contacts, letting them know they have been exposed to COVID-19, should monitor for symptoms, and stay at home.

If you develop a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, stay home and call your health care provider. If it is a medical emergency, call 9-1-1. If you are ill and in isolation at home, learn how to prevent the spread of the virus in your home here.