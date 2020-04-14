Fidelity Investments, Covington’s largest employer, announces it’s hiring across its locations















Covington’s largest employer — Fidelity Investments — is hiring about 2,000 people at its locations around the United States, including at its massive complex off Ky. 16 in Covington.

The company scheduled a “Covington Webinar” – i.e. a “virtual open house – for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, to give those interested more information about the opportunities.

Job opportunities are available for a variety of levels, ranging from experienced professionals down to soon-to-be college graduates, with the vast majority of the positions being financial consultants, licensed representatives, and customer service representatives, according to the company’s release.

“While the economic disruption and market volatility are stressing the financial system, we want to assure people considering a new job or career change that Fidelity remains on solid footing, both financially and operationally,” said Ashley Richter, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Covington Participant Services Contact Center and Covington Regional Leader Fidelity Investments.

“Times are uncertain, but job seekers can be certain that they can build a dynamic career with Fidelity, and new hires will experience a safe and enhanced onboarding process,” she said.

Covington Economic Development Director Tom West said the news was particularly welcome right now given the disruption to the economy caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are thrilled to have such great news coming from Covington’s largest employer, especially during a time of record unemployment,” West said. “This could be a game-changer for both Fidelity’s Covington campus and a lot of talented people who need jobs now to support their families.”

Fidelity is offering expedited hiring, onboarding and training processes, as well as substantial work-from-home arrangements to ensure the safety of its associates, the company said.

It said it also recently rolled out “enhanced support and benefits focused on time, flexibility and new care services for associates, including time needed to manage unexpected home-life events and COVID-19 screening and testing services for associates and their families.”

To get more information or to apply to join the Fidelity team, visit this website.