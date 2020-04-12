Erlanger Fire/EMS message to deceased former chief Allen: ‘Rest easy now brother, we’ll take it from here’















NKyTribune staff

Retired Erlanger Fire Chief Terry J. Allen, 64, of Union, passed away on Sunday, April 5, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

Allen retired from the City of Erlanger Fire Department in 2013 after 33 years of service. He is a member of the Lloyd High School Alumni Association Hall of Fame.

The Erlanger Fire/EMS Department posted the following note to its social media page:

“As of this morning we are mourning our brother and retired Chief Terry Allen. Chief Allen started with the City of Erlanger in December of 1980 and continued for 33 years of service. After working for the Public Works Department, he joined the Erlanger Fire Department. He served in various positions including the Fire Marshall, Captain, Assistant Chief and retired in 2013 as the Fire Chief. He was Chief of the department from 2009-2013. Terry started the Erlanger Fire Explorer Program and Honor Guard. He has actively participated in the Kentucky Search Dog Association with his canine partners LJ and Shadow. We will miss you Chief. Rest easy now brother, we’ll take it from here.”

Allen was a long-time member of the Elsmere Fire Department, where he got his start as a fireman. In addition, he worked as a Special Deputy with the Kenton County Sheriff’s Department, where he was well known for his work with search and rescue K9’s. He was also member of the St Elizabeth Security Department.

Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Martin “Radar” and Edna “Bubbles” Allen. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Sunny Allen (nee Ford); his sons, Bill (Lesley) Allen, and Matt (Jennifer) Allen; his daughter, Amanda (Marcus) Muench; his step-sons, Bernie (Jean) Griess, James Marcus (Jeri) Griess, and Christopher Griess; and his aunt, Edith Heis. Terry also leaves behind grandchildren, who were his pride and joy, Haley, Harper, Hilari, Cody, Rorie, Benjamin, Noah, Leyna, Isabella, Savannah, Emma, Faith, and Wesley.

A public celebration of Allen’s life will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.