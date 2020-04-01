Eileen Harper, 88, wife of former Rep. Ken Harper for 67 years, dies of coronavirus complications















Eileen Harper, 88, of Crestview Hills, passed away on Sunday, March 29, St. Elizabeth Hospital in Ft. Thomas.

She and her husband, Ken Harper, were icons in the Republican Party for many years. Ken served as Kentucky’s Secretary of State and as a state representative for many years, and Eileen was there throughout long years of public service and influence. They married in May, 1953.

Eileen Kathman Harper was past president of the Covington Ro-Anns and the Kenton County Jaycee Wives, and past chairman of the Kenton County Republican Executive Committee, past chairman of Republican Women’s Club and past chairman and co-chair of the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women’s Bishop’s Seminary Ball, past chairman of the Kenton County Diocesan Council of Catholic Women’s’ Organization and past president of Thomas More College Women’s Guild, and as a board member of Sanitation District No. 1.

“From the first time I met Eileen, she was serving her community and leading the Republican Party,” said Kenton County Judge-Executive Kris Knochelmann. “Eileen did this with class and calm and set a standard of service. Her family is in my prayers and our County will be forever grateful to her. May God Bless her and her loved ones.”

She graduated from Notre Dame Academy and was employed by the Adams, Brooking, Stepner, Woltermann and Dusing law firm for many years.

Eileen received the Kentucky Educational Television (KET) Public Service Award in 2016 and the Behringer-Crawford Museum’s Two-Headed Calif Award-Special Recognition Award in 2018. That annual award is now named for Ken and Eileen Harper.

She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Ft. Mitchell.

Survivors in addition to her devoted husband of nearly 67 years, include sons, Gregory Harper of Portland, ME, Scott (Kate) Harper of Florence, Glenn (Paula) Harper of Covington, Bryan (Janet) Harper of Burlington; daughter, Lesley (Victor) Hugo of Covington; sisters, Audrey (Donald) Schmidt of Mt. Washington, OH, and Evelyn (Richard) Lohr of Cold Spring; seven grandchildren, Andrew, John, Mitchell, Kole Fienauer, Keirstin Feinauer, Stephanie Zeidler and Nathan Zeidler; and two great-grandchildren, Aaron and Elliot Silber.

To protect the wellness of family and friends, a memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Blessed Sacrament after COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.

“I am deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Eileen Harper,” said state Rep. Kim Moser. “Eileen and Ken were such a well-respected couple and the bedrock of our early Northern KY Republican Party. Eileen was a true pillar of our community and just a warm and wonderful woman. Our hearts go out to Ken, their children, family and the multitude of friends. We surround the family with our thoughts and prayers at this especially difficult time.”

Dr. Floyd Poore, former head of the state Transportation Cabinet, was a long-friend of the Harpers.

“I have known Ken and Eileen Harper for many years and know them to be just good, good people,” he said. “Eileen was one of the classiest and most community-minded people I’ve had the privilege of knowing. Her passing is a tragic loss for our region, and my thoughts and prayers are with Ken and their family.”

Eileen is counted among NKY’s deaths related to coronavirus-19. Though she was in ill health otherwise, she was among those most vulnerable to the virus. Her husband is currently under quarantine.

Her son Scott says — which will surprise no one who knew Eileen — that “In her last few days, she was so concerned that she would give this virus to someone — family, friend, healthcare worker . . . She would want it to be said that she fully supported the message of social distancing and following the recommended guidelines to protect yourself.”

So Eileen Harper gets the last word: Stay safe at home, wash your hands, and keep your social distance.

