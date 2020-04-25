Duke Energy Foundation awards $80K to support COVID-19 relief efforts in area hospitals, nonprofits















The Duke Energy Foundation has awarded an additional $80,000 to greater Cincinnati area hospitals and nonprofit organizations to support relief efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Six area hospitals collectively will receive $30,000. Another $50,000 will be given to two local organizations that provide funds for food, medical expenses, housing and other needs to families and individuals facing economic hardship due to the pandemic.

“We recognize the toll this crisis is having on many in our communities, including our frontline healthcare workers. We deeply appreciate the sacrifices they’re making to provide care and we’re finding new ways to help support them,” said Amy Spiller, president, Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky. “This is an unprecedented time and we will continue to support our customers and communities as we weather the crisis. We’re all in this together.”

Duke Energy announced it will distribute $30,000 between six area hospitals to be used to pay for meals, hotel assistance, childcare, and gift cards from local restaurants for employees. Hospitals receiving a $5,000 grant are: St. Elizabeth Healthcare, University Hospital, Christ Hospital, Mercy Hospital, Children’s Hospital, and Tri Health.

“We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from this community. Our staff is working tirelessly to ensure that patients are safe and cared for while simultaneously anticipating and preparing for what’s next,” said Jeanette Altenau, system director of community relations, TriHealth. “The fact that Duke Energy is willing to recognize that hard work is humbling. At TriHealth, we’re grateful for your donation to help offset the pressing needs of our front line workers.”

“As the nation confronts the significant challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are grateful to our community partner Duke Energy for reaching out to support our associates at the forefront of this crisis,” said Carri Chandler, vice president, St. Elizabeth Foundation. “It’s a tremendously thoughtful gesture for which we are sincerely appreciative.”

The company also recently granted $50,000, which included a contribution of $25,000 to the Greater Cincinnati Foundation to help with requests for food, medical expenses, and housing needs for at-risk individuals and families in Greater Cincinnati. Another $25,000 grant was awarded to the Horizon Fund in Northern Kentucky. These funds will be used to address the immediate and basic needs of economically challenged individuals caused by loss of work, reduced wages and school and business closures.

In March, the company donated $50,000 as part of its rapid response grants for community needs to support the elderly, schools and the homeless. That brings the total for Covid-19 relief funding by the Duke Energy Foundation to $130,000, since the pandemic began.

For more information on how the company is assisting the community and its customers during the pandemic, visit dukeenergyupdates.com