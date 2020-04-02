Dramatic increase in COVID-19 NKY cases — 31; state has 93; Governor: ‘make a difference’















Northern Kentucky saw a dramatic increase in the number of coronavirus cases reported Wednesday afternoon — 31 new cases, for a grand total of 72. This includes individuals who were tested previously, but whose positive test results were presumptive and are now confirmed. There are 36 cases in Kenton County, 18 cases in Campbell County, 16 cases in Boone County and 2 cases in Grant County. There have been 3 reported deaths.

The state had a dramatic 93 cases for a total of 680, and there were two new deaths, bringing the total to 20.

Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday asked Kentuckians to focus on what we can do here to fight the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“Our aggressive actions and everything you have sacrificed is making a difference,” the Governor said. “It is making a difference.”

As we head into a critical month in the global pandemic’s spread in the United States and throughout the Commonwealth, Gov. Beshear said Kentuckians should concentrate efforts on three key areas to blunt the deadly outbreak. Social distancing is the main component, Beshear said, including everything from keeping at least six feet apart in public spaces to limiting all non-essential travel.

“I know it feels like this is all out of our control, but it is actually more in your control than most crises that we face, because your actions, your choices can reduce the spread of the virus,” the Governor said.

Gov. Beshear said the issue becomes harder to manage as the weather turns more favorable. He issued a warning ahead of this weekend.

“We cannot let a beautiful weekend ultimately harm the people around us,” the Governor said.

The Governor also shared information about COVID-19 cases that have been linked to a failure of social distancing at a church revival in Hopkins County, which was held following his order to end in-person services.

“Hopkins County has been hit really, really hard,” the Governor said. He read excerpts from a communication from the Hopkins County Health Department that said dozens of people in the community had fallen ill after they attended a church revival in Dawson Springs and did not then self-isolate themselves. The health official said Hopkins County has connected 24 positive cases and two deaths to the revival contacts.

The second thing Kentucky can do to fight the coronavirus is boost the state’s health care resources. Gov. Beshear said he and his staff are working every day to secure more equipment. A recent count of the state’s health care resources found 18,500 hospital beds, 1,300 ICU beds and 1,352 ventilators, though the Governor said those resources have been added to in recent weeks.

The third key is to boost testing. “I can confirm we’ve done more than 10,000 tests,” the Governor said. He said more tests coming in will make it easier to deploy resources.

The Northern Kentucky Health Department said cases will continue to be identified in Northern Kentucky through testing, but more often people with symptoms associated with COVID-19 (fever, coughing and difficulty breathing) are being evaluated by their health care provider through telehealth visits.

Even without testing, a health care provider can tell a patient if they think they have COVID-19, according to the health department. If you have not been tested, but have been diagnosed with COVID-19 by your health care provider, the instructions for care are the same. If you have mild symptoms, you must stay home, take fever-reducing medications and avoid others. If symptoms become more serious, you should seek emergency care.

Additionally, it is important that you inform those you have been in close contact with, letting them know they have been exposed to COVID-19 and should monitor for symptoms.

According to Dr. Lynne Saddler, District Director of Health, “This is a serious and significant increase in cases in Northern Kentucky. I cannot stress it enough – The most crucial intervention for preventing the spread of COVID-19 is social distancing – staying home and away from other people.”

By social distancing, said Saddler, we are not only keeping ourselves and our families safe, but we are also protecting first responders, health care professionals, long term care workers and others who are working hard to serve our loved ones.