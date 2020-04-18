Don Owen: An iconic coach and humorous character, Bill Aker made NKU baseball unforgettable















Under normal circumstances, the middle of April is filled with the sounds of baseball. High school, college and professional. The biggest obstacle facing baseball in the spring is usually rain or freezing temperatures.

Nothing is normal in 2020, though, and the national pastime — along with every other sport — is gone. For apparent financial reasons that are beyond my understanding, the NBA and NHL refuse to publicly cancel their seasons. But they’re probably finished, too.

For anyone involved in sports — whether it’s fans, reporters, coaches or players — all we have now are memories.

While on Northern Kentucky University’s campus the other day, I drove past the Bill Aker Baseball Complex. The field was deserted. The stands were empty. The dugouts were vacant. The silence engulfing the campus was frightening.

It was at that moment I realized sports have no present. I accepted the fact that sports have no foreseeable future. Sports are now in the past, at least until the pandemic’s invisible but deadly terror is crushed. Memories are all we have.

That’s when I glanced at the outfield and saw a likeness of the gentleman NKU’s baseball facility is named after. The late Bill Aker.

Despite the gloom hovering above Highland Heights, I chuckled while recalling several of his famous “Aker-isms.” Only those who either worked with the iconic NKU baseball coach or played under him could actually appreciate an “Aker-ism.” How could you not enjoy this line?

“A grand slam isn’t better than a three-run homer unless four runs score.”

Just try to dispute those facts.

In all seriousness, Aker built NKU into a powerhouse during the 1970s and ‘80s. He actually founded the program in 1971 and remained head coach until his retirement in 2000. Aker finished with 807 career victories and led NKU to a pair of World Series appearances (1979 NCAA Division II, 1985 NAIA) during his 29 years as head coach.

Only a few of us probably remember, but Aker almost guided NKU to a third World Series berth. The Norsemen were one pitch away, in fact, from advancing to the 1989 NCAA Division II World Series.

It happened in May of 1989, just a few weeks after the legendary head coach collected his 500th victory during a doubleheader sweep of local rival Thomas More. Aker was doused with pop and presented a gigantic cake to celebrate his 500th win on April 20, 1989.

The Norsemen outscored Thomas More 32-4 during that sweep at NKU’s Friendship Field, winning the opener by a 21-2 margin and capping the afternoon with an 11-2 triumph. Aker’s Norsemen were in the midst of an incredible 21-game winning streak to end the regular season.

At that point, NKU appeared capable of winning the NCAA Division II national championship. Even after bowing out with two early losses in the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament, NKU was selected to host the regional. Aker’s squad defeated Bellarmine and Armstrong Atlantic to advance to the winner’s bracket of the double-elimination tournament, needing just one victory to reach the World Series.

On May 7, 1989, NKU took a 4-3 lead into the ninth inning against Armstrong State. The Pirates managed to get a pair of runners on base but were down to their final strike. The public address announcer even requested that NKU fans remain off the field after the final out.

A crushing line-drive triple later, Armstrong State had rallied for a 5-4 win to stave off elimination. In the winner-take-all game that followed, the Pirates used the momentum from the opener to post an 18-2 victory over shell-shocked NKU and earn the World Series berth.

NKU finished with a 45-9 record. Four of those losses occurred in the postseason. Two other setbacks in the regular season were by one run. The Norsemen outscored their foes 373-160 in 1989 and hit .354 as a team.

The NKU pitching staff included Ken Schmahl (7-0 record, 1.87 ERA), Joe Renner (4-1 record, five saves) and future Major Leaguer Chris Hook (3-2 record). The offense featured All-American Bryan Jackson, who finished with a .439 batting average, 52 runs scored and 44 RBI.

Arguably, it was the best NKU baseball squad in program history.

Without question, it was the most devastated group of Norsemen in team history. That included Aker, who would coach 11 more years before retiring. He passed away in 2011 at the age of 71.

Aker made baseball an enjoyable experience for many of us with his unique sense of humor. It’s difficult to believe 20 years have passed since his final game as NKU head coach. Aker wouldn’t believe what’s going on during this very forgettable April.

There is no baseball across the nation. The fields are deserted. The stands are empty. The dugouts are vacant. And the silence engulfing every campus is frightening.

Thankfully, we still have memories of guys like Bill Aker as we attempt to navigate through these challenging times.

