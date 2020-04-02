CVG provides update on travel, services, cleaning standards; badgeholder tests positive for COVID-19















For the well-being of its passengers and employees, the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) is committed to operating a safe and clean airport.

CVG continues to coordinate with the Northern Kentucky Health Department and our airline partners in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The airport is classified as essential infrastructure and must remain open and operational. Our air cargo operators are working tirelessly to ensure supply chains remain unimpeded.

COVID-19 Employee Diagnosis

On March 31, CVG Airport received notice from the Northern Kentucky Health Department that a CVG badgeholder has tested positive for COVID-19. This individual was last working at CVG’s Terminal facilities and Concourse A during the overnight hours of March 22-23, and steps have been taken to restrict access to and deep clean those areas where the individual worked.

This person did not have prolonged close contact with passengers, and employees who may have been in contact with this person have been notified. Employees and passengers should know that the general risk of exposure to COVID-19 while working or transiting through CVG remains very low.

Status of Administrative Employees

Most administrative employees of the airport are working remotely. Employees whose job functions are critical for safety and security, operations, and maintenance and cleaning continue to report for duty.

Passenger Screening Protocols

The CDC has not implemented enhanced passenger screening at CVG. When warranted, airport personnel follow protocols issued by public health authorities for proper passenger screening.

CVG Airport Hygiene Reminders and Cleaning Standards

CVG encourages passengers to practice good personal hygiene. Especially while traveling, please wash your hands frequently; cough into your elbow; avoid touching your face; etc. Passengers must practice social distancing while transiting through CVG. If you feel sick, do not fly.

Airport housekeeping regularly and thoroughly cleans all the facilities, especially heavily-trafficked areas. Regular deep cleanings for facilities and assets are ongoing. There are designated stations around the Terminal facilities that provide employees and passengers with hand sanitizer and/or sanitary wipes. The public is encouraged to make use of wipes to disinfect high-touch areas.

Airport Services Updates

CVG has reduced the number of restrooms and gate areas that are open to ensure a high standard of cleanliness. As this situation evolves and airlines adjust to lower passenger volumes, certain closures are necessary.

The USO Lounges, Delta Sky Lounge, and CVG Career Center are temporarily closed. As of March 25, all parking has been consolidated to the CVG Terminal Garage; the CVG ValuPark, CVG Economy Lot, and CVG Parking Valet products are temporarily closed. Pricing at the CVG Terminal Garage has been reduced to a $10 daily rate for passengers.

Per Governor Beshear’s order of March 16, restaurants and bars at CVG have closed seating areas. A limited number of concessions remain open and are offering takeaway and carry-out options for passengers.

Changes to Passenger Travel Plans

CVG recognizes that many companies and families are re-evaluating upcoming travel plans. Most carriers have announced significant changes to their schedules for the next few months as a result of changing demand. Passengers should contact their airline with inquiries or for questions about flight status.

Most carriers ask that you wait to reach out until within 72 hours of your scheduled departure due to high call volumes. Airlines also suggest using their websites or social media channels for support.

Specific Airline Capacity and Schedule Adjustments

Delta Air Lines has suspended its flight to Paris, France. Air Canada and Vacation Express have also suspended their international flight operations. The U.S. State Department’s Level 4 travel advisory of March 19 is a recommendation, not a restriction, and CVG is not aware of suspensions or cancelations of other international flights at present.

There are no domestic travel restrictions in effect at this time. Ohio and Indiana’s stay-at-home orders, as well as Kentucky Governor Beshear’s order of March 30 which discourages out-of-state travel, make various exceptions allowing for essential travel (for instance, if your employer requires you to travel for work).

Consult your state’s travel guidance, and/or confirm with your employer if you need to travel. Passengers should refer to guidance from the CDC and other public health authorities regarding travel to areas with significant community transmission of COVID-19 and any self-isolation that might be required after you return home. You should also check with your airline about flight status before coming to CVG.

The airport has experienced a sudden and significant decline in passenger volumes. This is a fluid situation, and airlines are making changes rapidly. Many passenger flights that are operating are only about 20 percent full. Daily TSA checkpoint throughput is a fraction of what it was compared to the same time last year. These figures are in line with national averages being seen at airports across the country.

Additional Resources

Passengers, employees, and the public may visit CVGairport.com/FlyHealthy for more airport updates, resources, and tips.

CVG