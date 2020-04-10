Covington puts out all-call for “thank you” messages to 1st responders; free daytime parking at RiverHaus















From truckers to nurses, and grocery store cashiers to teachers, there are many people who are working hard to help all of us get through the coronavirus pandemic.

Here at the City of Covington, we want to call particular attention to our police officers and firefighters, two groups of employees who are literally on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis, not always able to stay 6 feet away from those with symptoms of the virus but instead taking a deliberately hands-on approach to keep residents safe and healthy.

We can’t alleviate any anxiety they might feel, but we can convey our gratitude. So the City’s Human Resources Department is putting together a video containing messages from residents and others saying “thanks.”

“We know they have a difficult job, as do many others in the health-care industry, and we just want to send some words of encouragement,” said Stacey Hoeter, the City’s Human Resources Manager.

She encouraged the public to film snippets of video by end of the day Friday filming themselves saying “thank you” to Covington police officers and firefighters, and sending them to her at shoeter@covingtonky.gov.

The City will share the longer product via its social media and website.

Free daytime parking at RiverHaus until May 1

The owner of the RiverHaus parking garage is offering free parking from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day until May 1 to help nearby residents and visitors to MainStrasse Village during the coronavirus pandemic.

But there is no overnight public parking – cars need to be cleared from public areas of the garage overnight – and it can’t be used for long-term storage of vehicles.

Drivers don’t have to enter their license plate number into the kiosk or take any step at all to get the free parking, said Jack Monts de Oca, senior operations manager with ABM Parking Services.

The offer applies to about 150 spots in the garage, which has entrances on Main Street and Fifth Street, and 35 to 40 spots south of the garage in the newly paved portion of the parking lot accessed via Philadelphia Street.

“This was a decision made by the owner of the garage, Flaherty & Collins Properties, to help anyone who wants to run into a MainStrasse restaurant to get carryout, and to help nearby residents stuck at home (as part of the coronavirus response) who can’t find a nearby on-street spot,” Monts de Oca said.

Spots are on a first-come, first-served basis. If the policy is abused and cars are left overnight, the “free” policy will have to be revisited, he said.

