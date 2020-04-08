Covington commission’s caucus makes history with first virtual meeting; pools won’t open this summer















By Ryan Clark

NKyTribune reporter

The City of Covington’s commission caucus meeting Tuesday was historic for being its first virtual meeting, made necessary because of the public gathering limits due to the COVID-19 crisis.

So on their regularly-scheduled meeting, each of the five commissioners as well as certain city staffers gathered through GoToMeeting to converse as the meeting was broadcast by TBNK’s cable and streaming outlets and could be seen online.

Mayor Joe Meyer reminded everyone to be sure to follow the guidelines on COVID-19 to help stop the virus from spreading.

“Stick to the social distancing, avoid unnecessary trips,” he said. “Treat this pandemic as something that is ultimately serious to the health and welfare of our entire community and the individuals that live here.”

Commissioners were sent a memo beforehand, explaining the etiquette they were to follow during the virtual meeting. For instance, if anyone in the meeting lost audio or video capability, the meeting would pause until that person could regain their connection.

City Manager David Johnston took the opportunity to explain the role of the city staff during this time.

“I think it’s important for the public to know that even though we are in the midst of this pandemic, a city government does not shut down,” he said. “We have a meeting every day with the management team and a few others – trying to make sense of the executive orders coming out of Gov. Beshear’s direction, or Mayor Meyer’s direction, and trying to implement them to the best of our ability. But also to pay attention to our staff, most are working from home and doing a very good job.”

City moves forward with ‘Nuisance Code’ policy

Commissioners moved forward with an order to adopt a policy to waive and/or adjust nuisance code liens.

“Neighborhood Services and legal staff have worked collaboratively to establish a clear and fair policy for addressing requests to waive or reduce nuisance code liens and/or final orders when a property is for sale and the debt exceeds its value/sale price,” city documents read.

The policy provides two options: First, when the sale proceeds are insufficient to satisfy outstanding debts, the seller may apply the city to waive part or all of the outstanding liens, the documents say; second, the purchaser “may request a waiver/reduction of the existing liens effective only after completion of a (re)development agreement with the city.”

Officials say the policy is part of a multi-faceted approach to remove blight and make vacant properties functional again.

“(This is) a framework where city staff, and ultimately the city manager, can approve reductions or waivers of previously filed nuisance code liens and final orders where things are sitting out there on blighted property’s titles, and someone wants to come along and purchase that property and put it to better use – and we’ve had some experience with this,” City Solicitor Michael Bartlett said. “It’s better, a lot of times, to put money back into the property rather than paying off old liens. This is a formal policy to where we proceed and get some of these blighted properties back into good use.”

With no objections, the policy proposal will on the consent agenda next week.

Swimming pools will not open this summer

Commissioners decided to table their contract for a one-year extension with Swimsafe Pool Management, effectively closing the city’s pools for the summer due to uncertainty of public gathering because of COVID-19.

“Given that concern about whether or not we’re going to have pool season, I’m going to request we pull this from the agenda and not consider it,” said Neighborhood Services Director Ken Smith.

“Does this mean, then, that we are making a decision that there will be no swimming pools this summer — even if the situation turns around?” Mayor Meyer asked.

“Effectively, that would be the result,” Smith replied.

The season normally runs after Memorial Day to right before Labor Day.

“It would be a big loss not to have the pool season,” Smith said, “but it’s also a (contract of about $180,000) that we would be signing, not knowing if we would be able to do this at all.”

Instead, Smith proposed using the time to update the facilities and request bids from other pool companies.

“We have no idea when this is going to end or what kind of programming we’ll be able to offer,” Smith said. “I know the pools are very special to the folks of Covington and the children of Covington, but we will do whatever we’re allowed to do to provide as much programming as we possibly can in our parks this summer whenever and whatever shape that takes.”

Also Tuesday:

Commissioners debated, but eventually tabled, a zoning change at 1400 Highland Ave. -— an area of 14.94 acres located on the southwest corner of the intersection of East Henry Clay Avenue with Highland Avenue -— for the construction of a 132-unit multi-family development consisting of five buildings and a clubhouse with a pool.

“This is an important development in the city,” Mayor Meyer said. “There have been a lot of questions from residents about this.”

At issue were the topics of sidewalks, traffic, and stormwater drainage and flooding below the development — and exactly how those problems would be solved. Commissioners decided to put it back in the hands of the developers (PLK Communities and Mark Morrison) and encouraged city staff to work with them and the residents to make sure the solutions succeed.

The city will have until June 3 to come up with a decision, or the project’s fate will fall back to the Kenton County Planning Commission’s recommendation, which is to move forward with the development.

Commissioners agreed:

• To accept the resignation of Park Ranger Joel Johnson.

• To accept a leave of absence for Lt. Krista Dyer.

• To promote Stan Wylie to lieutenant.

• Purchase a paving machine for $65,939.

All will be on the consent agenda next week.

The next regularly-scheduled Covington Commission meeting will be a legislative meeting held at 6 p.m., April 14. Residents are encouraged to watch it online, and send in comments beforehand.