Covington approves mobile food vending ordinance; IRS site bonds gets first reading















By Ryan Clark

NKyTribune reporter

It’s become a new normal for the city, this digital world in which commissioners digitally meet with one another to handle Covington’s business. They did so again Tuesday night in their regularly-scheduled caucus meeting, governing via computer due to the regulations put in place to combat the COVID-19 virus.

This meeting was their most efficient and well-run yet. Everyone’s audio and video seemed to work flawlessly, and each of the commissioners were able to sign in immediately. This led to things getting done quickly: The meeting clocked in at just under 12 minutes.

But that doesn’t mean things weren’t accomplished.

Commissioners unanimously approved a new mobile food vending ordinance, where the city can expand food truck use by issuing permits for the vehicles to be used on “certain city-owned property and streets, and by revising the restrictions on mobile food units on private property,” city documents said.

“It’s been a long road but we finally got this through,” Commissioner Michelle Williams said.

IRS site gets first reading

Commissioners also heard a first reading on an ordinance to issue the city $30 million in bonds to acquire the IRS property, with the goal to “get it ready for the market,” City Manager David Johnston said last week. The city agreed to purchase the site on March 12.

Johnston said he would return to the Commission with a recommendation when he knew more information about bond rates, and Mayor Joseph U. Meyer agreed the Commission would need to be consulted before the final decision was made.

Mayor Meyer encouraged the public to visit the city website and become familiar with the ordinance themselves. It will get a second reading and a vote in two weeks.

Rumpke site and contract get approval

Commissioners approved two proposals involving Rumpke Waste & Recycling. First, they approved the selling of the property at 4397 Boron Dr. (the current home of the transfer station and the city’s Public Works offices, garage, outbuildings and road salt dome) for $8 million.

As part of the agreement, it would bring 50 new jobs to the city, as well as a new transfer station.

Second was the hiring of Rumpke to a new 10-year contract beginning July 1, 2020, which will cost the city almost a quarter of a million dollars less a year than its current contract.

614 Madison moves forward

Commissioners agreed to move forward with the additions of Hotel Covington in the old YMCA and Gateway Bookstore building located at 614 Madison Ave.

In January, Commissioners approved a development agreement for the sale and redevelopment of the property. As part of that agreement, the city agreed to issue Industrial Revenue Bonds in order to assist with the financing (which would realize the benefits on new payroll and net profits taxes).

These proposals would officially issue the bonds and the Payment In Lieu of Taxes (or PILOT) agreement, where the city accepts an annual payment of 20 percent of the amount of property taxes owed during the term of the bonds.

Also Tuesday:

• Commissioner Tim Downing noted they will notify local businesses when and if they will be able to reopen, but that it would, of course, depend on the Governor’s reopening plan.

• Commissioners again encouraged residents to fill out their Census 2020 materials to make sure to provide an accurate count for the federal government.

“I feel like we’re in the Indianapolis 500 here,” Commissioner Williams said, “And Covington is behind and we need to catch up. Let’s get counted.”

“We can’t overstate the importance of this count to Covington’s future,” Mayor Meyer said.

Etc.

Commissioners …

• Approved a request for a $132,384 grant from the Recreational Trails program to be leveraged with $33,097 of donated and city funds to develop three miles of trails in Devou Park to expand access and connection to the 10 miles of existing trails.

• Approved a TIF redevelopment assistance agreement with KKY Inc., for property located at 8-16 West Seventh St.

• Accepted the resignation of Police Officer Alex Turner.

• Hired Oliver Anthony for the open project engineer position within the Public Works Department.

• Adjourned the meeting and went into Executive Session “for the purpose of discussing real estate acquisition.” Mayor Meyer said there would be no further action taken and the commission would not reconvene.

The next regularly-scheduled Covington Commission meeting will be a caucus meeting held at 6 p.m., May 5, 2020. Residents are encouraged to watch it online, and send in comments beforehand.

Meetings will be broadcast live through the TBNK’s cable and streaming outlets to watch the live commission meeting Tuesday and at the city’s website (click on “latest videos” just under the photos of the commissioners.

Or watch:

Fioptics channel 815

Spectrum Channel 203