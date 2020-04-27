COVID Update: NKY has 9 new cases; KY has 202 cases, 3 deaths; Phase I reopening starts today















As of Sunday afternoon, the NKY Health Department has reported 9 additional cases of COVID-19 in Northern Kentucky, for 410 total cases. There are 207 cases in Kenton County, 77 cases in Campbell County, 110 cases in Boone County and 16 cases in Grant County. There have been 28 total deaths related to COVID- 19.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced in his daily briefing 202 new cases and three new deaths in Kentucky, bringing the totals to 4,074 cases and 208 deaths.

On Monday, April 27, non-urgent/emergent health care services, diagnostic radiology and lab services may resume, provided they can implement new practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Settings that may open include health care clinics and medical offices, physical therapy offices, dental offices and optometry offices.

According to Dr. Lynne Saddler, District Director of Health, “Resuming certain health care services is part of the Governor’s Phase I Reopening Plan. Things may look a little different at your next health visit, so it is important to check with your provider on how you should prepare.”

Practices health care providers must put into place include, but are not limited to:

• Maximize tele-health rather than in-person visits.

• Allow no visitors except for when it is absolutely necessary, such as end of life care and minors.

• Eliminate traditional waiting areas and use alternatives such as a “parking lot lobby.”

• Screen all staff and patients for COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival.

• All health care staff and patients must wear face masks.



“Monday is the first day since this virus hit that instead of adding restrictions, we are reopening some areas,” the Governor said. “We are starting with health care for some very simple reasons. First, people have not been able to go in to some types of visits and important appointments to keep themselves healthy. And people can grow unhealthy or have other issues that are unrelated to COVID-19.

“Second, we need to get our health care industry moving again because as we want to test more people we will need our health care industry to be operating at a greater level to make that happen. And third, in thinking about how to do this gradually in a way that protects people, in a way that we can always take a temperature as we move forward, health care is the place to start.”

Gov. Beshear says the phased reopening of health care services is the first step under the Healthy at Work initiative he introduced to help businesses restart operations safely when the time is right.

For more data on COVID-19 infections in Northern Kentucky, please see the website.