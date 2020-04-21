COVID update: NKY has 7 new cases, 3 deaths; KY has 102 cases, 6 deaths; unemployment claims brisk















As of Monday afternoon, the NKY Health Department announced 7 additional cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths have been identified in Northern Kentucky.

There are 286 total cases in NKY, 140 in Kenton County, 55 in Campbell County, 77 in Boone County and 14 in Grant County. The new deaths were a Grant County resident in their 50s, and two Kenton County residents, in their 70s and 90s. There have been 23 total deaths related to COVID-19 in NKY.

Governor Andy Beshear announced 102 new cases in the state and six new deaths, bringing totals to 3,050 cases and 154 deaths.

“We’re thinking about these families,” the Governor said. “We’re going to continue to light our homes up green to let them know they are not alone, to show the color of compassion and renewal.”

He said a Kentucky State Police Honor Guard will mark the losses Tuesday during a wreath-laying ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda.

“Tomorrow, we are going to do a presentation of wreaths here at the Capitol in honor of the more than 150 Kentuckians lost,” the Governor said. He said he will show the video during the briefing at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Keeping school facilities closed for rest of school year

The Governor said he had asked the state’s school officials not to hold in-person classes for the rest of the school year. He said schools were being asked to continue Non-Traditional Instruction and food service for students in need.

Unemployment update

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, who is also secretary of the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, appeared Monday via video link to offer an update on unemployment as the state continues to process an unprecedented amount of claims and payments.

She said on average the state is seeing about 13,000 new claims per day, as officials continue to staff up.

“We are continuing to process an unprecedented amount of unemployment insurance claims and payments,” Lt. Gov. Coleman said. “We have processed twice as many claims since March 8 as we did in all of 2019.”

She urged those seeking benefits not to reapply and not to open a new claim if they have already applied.

The only people who need to reopen a claim are those requesting an additional 13 weeks because the original benefits have expired.

A new technology team is working to address the delays, and more than 1,000 new workers have been hired and trained to handle calls.

Lt. Gov. Coleman said a particular focus will be taking care of anyone whose claim has been hung up for more than two weeks.

More information

For more data on COVID-19 infections in Northern Kentucky, please visit this website.

One of the benchmarks for reopening outlined by the Governor’s office is a decline in COVID-19 cases for a 14-day period. With the current number of cases reported daily, it will likely be some time before we reach that milestone, according to Dr. Lynne Saddler, N District Director of Health, “In accordance with the Governor’s plan, it is important that reopening take place carefully, and that we recognize the initial phases will likely look very different than things did before the COVID-19 pandemic. Reopening in phases can help to either prevent a second spike in cases, or keep the spike low if people and businesses continue to take appropriate precautions. It will not be business as usual like before COVID-19.”

The Governor is asking all Kentuckians to continue to fight the spread of the virus by following his 10-step guidance, which includes practicing social distancing and staying healthy at home. Gov. Beshear says these efforts have the potential to save the lives of as many as 11,000 Kentuckians.