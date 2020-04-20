COVID update: NKY has 17 new cases, KY has 273, 4 deaths; Gov. Beshear praises all the heroes

Staff Report
As of Sunday afternoon, 17 additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Northern Kentucky, for 279 total cases, the NKY Health Department reported. Gov. Andy Beshear said there were 273 new cases, the highest ever for a single day and four new deaths, bringing the totals for the state to 2,960 cases and 148 deaths.
There are 136 cases in Kenton County, 54 cases in Campbell County, 75 cases in Boone County and 14 cases in Grant County. There have been 20 total deaths related to COVID-19.
Beshear encourages Kentuckians to light up their homes and businesses green as a sign of compassion and renewal for lives lost.
Beshear highlighted the work and sacrifices of a range of Kentuckians who are winning the fight against the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) in his daily address to the state.
“Remember in this crisis, what everybody does matters,” the Governor said. “And everybody who makes a good decision does something heroic.”
He identified three areas where Kentuckians are answering the call to protect the health and safety of their fellow citizens.
Healthcare heroes
The Governor praised the thousands of health care workers who are caring for the rest of us, many at a heightened risk of contracting the coronavirus.
“We have better results because we have better care and better caregivers than anybody could imagine,” Beshear said. “These are also our folks working in retirement homes and senior living facilities and doing so much.”
Front-line heroes
The Governor also put a spotlight on front-line workers who have kept the wheels of commerce and industry moving while other large sectors have shut down.
“This has changed the way that we think about that in this pandemic,” Beshear said. “We have our police, our firefighters, our EMS and our corrections officers. We’d normally think about them. We have our truck drivers, our utility workers, our grocery store employees, our janitorial and cleaning staff and custodians. We have more types of front-line heroes during this than we’d ever thought of and appreciated.”
Everyday heroes
Most important, Beshear said, are the efforts of everyday Kentuckians. The sacrifices everyone has made is paying off in a lower infection rate, less stress on the health care system and ultimately lives saved.
“Everybody who every day does the right thing,” the Governor said. “Think about it: Just by following the guidance, by doing the right thing, by limiting our contacts, just by staying home your actions may have and likely did save lives. Isn’t that the definition of being a hero?”
For more data on COVID-19 infections in Northern Kentucky, please visit this website.
As we continue the fight against COVID-19, it is important that we not only protect our physical health, but our mental health as well, said Dr. Lynne Saddler, District Director of Health.
“It’s normal to feel stress and anxiety during these uncertain times, especially as our daily lives have changed so much,” said Saddler. “It’s important for all of us to take care of both our mental and physical health.”
Here are some tips for relieving anxiety:
• Preserve daily routines as much as possible.
• Maintain a healthy diet, engage in regular exercise and get enough sleep.
• Take advantage of outdoor activities, while engaging in social distancing.
• Do not isolate – connect with others virtually or by phone.