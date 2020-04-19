COVID Update: Eight new NKY cases, 206 cases, 7 deaths in KY; Gov. reports on testing, long-term care

The NKY Health Department announced that as of Saturday afternoon 8 additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Northern Kentucky, for 262 total cases. Governor Andy Beshear announced 206 new cases and seven deaths.
There are 121 cases in Kenton County, 53 cases in Campbell County, 74 cases in Boone County and 14 cases in Grant County. There have been 20 total deaths related to COVID- 19. There are 2,707 total cases in Kentucky and 144 deaths.
The Governor encourages everyone to light up green to honor victims of the virus.
In his daily address, Beshear announced the state’s new Long-Term Care Task Force and provided key updates on how the Commonwealth and Kentuckians are working to fight the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).
“I know it feels like we’ve been at this a while, but we’ve got to do what it takes to win and you are doing an amazing job,” Gov. Beshear said when speaking to Kentuckians during his 5 p.m. daily, online briefing. “We will get back to a new normal and eventually we’ll get back to just normal.”
Beshear said the Long-Term Care Task Force is working to protect some of the Kentuckians who are most vulnerable to COVID-19 and the health care workers who serve them.
“Healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) are an important public health and safety issue,” the Governor said. “The task force is partnering with outside agencies to coordinate and maximize the efficiency of HAI prevention efforts across Kentucky.”
“This is personal. One of the deaths reported was a friend. This is a beautiful, wonderful person we have lost,” said Eric Friedlander, acting secretary of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services. “This is personal and it should be personal to us all. Long-term care facilities are our biggest challenge. These places are most at risk. Infection control is our number one area of focus, and this is a task force comprised of people who want to get things done.”
Testing
Beshear said four new sites would come online next week in Madisonville, Paducah, Somerset and Pikevile. Testing in Kenton County is over and completed 900 tests. Those seeking a test can get location and registration details here.
The tests are free but you must register.
Opening the economy
Beshear announced benchmarks that the commonwealth must meet in order to start reopening the state’s economy while keeping Kentuckians safe from the novel coronavirus. He reviewed those steps Saturday, which reflect federal guidance announced Thursday by the White House. He said the state’s seven benchmarks would determine the phases for reopening parts of the economy.
Benchmark criteria for Kentucky to move to the first stage:
• 14 days where cases are decreasing
• Increased testing capacity and contact tracing
• Personal protective equipment (PPE) availability
• Ability to protect at-risk populations
• Ability to social distance and follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines on large gatherings
• Preparedness for possible future spike
• Status of vaccine and treatment.
For more information on the White House’s criteria and all three proposed phases of reopening, visit whitehouse.gov/openingamerica.
Clean and disinfect
For more data on COVID-19 infections in Northern Kentucky, please visit this website.
One of the ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is by cleaning and disinfecting frequently used or touched objects and surfaces often.
According to Dr. Lynne Saddler, District Director of Health, “COVID-19 can spread by touching an object or surface that has been contaminated with the virus, and then touching our eyes, nose or mouth. In order to fight COVID-19, in addition to frequent hand washing, we need to make sure we are cleaning and disinfecting often too.”
Frequently used or touched objects and surfaces include door handles, phones, light switches, keyboards, all kitchen and bathroom surfaces, keyboards, and TV remotes. These can be cleaned with an EPA-registered household disinfectant, or with a solution of 1 and 2/3 cups unscented, regular bleach in 1 gallon of water. For more information, please visit https://bit.ly/2ypF5RQ