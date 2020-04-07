COVID Update: 15 new cases in NKY, 7 deaths; 54 new in KY, 14 deaths; Governor says it’s crunch time

Staff report
As of Monday afternoon, the NKY Health Department is reporting 15 additional cases of COVID-19 in Northern Kentucky, for 141 total cases. There are 70 cases in Kenton County, 35 cases in Campbell County, 31 cases in Boone County and 5 cases in Grant County.
There were also seven new deaths reported, including five in Kenton County and two in Campbell County. This doubles the number of deaths in Northern Kentucky. All were over 60 years old and had underlying health issues. There have been 13 total deaths related to COVID-19.
“As we see the number of cases and deaths increasing in the Northern Kentucky area, we are entering a tough phase in the fight against COVID-19,” says Dr. Lynne Saddler, District Director of Health. “To those of you who are staying healthy at home, keep it up. To those of you who have not been taking COVID-19 seriously, we all need you to start now. It is absolutely critical that people stay at home. If you go outside either to enjoy the weather or to get essential services (e.g. food or medicine), you must keep at least six feet away from others. Do not forget to wash your hands frequently for 20 seconds and keep them away
from your face. EVERYONE in Northern Kentucky needs to be taking these actions ALL the time.”
Governor Andy Beshear said there were at least 54 new cases in Kentucky and 14 new deaths. This raises the state’s cases to 1008 with 59 deaths.
“Our goal in Kentucky is, while we know there will be loss and we know it will be heartbreaking, that we control our own destiny by what we do and we minimize the loss that we are going to have here,” Gov. Beshear said.
The Governor is asking all Kentuckians to continue to fight the spread of the virus by following his 10-step guidance, which includes practicing social distancing and staying healthy at home. Gov. Beshear says these efforts have the potential to save the lives of as many as 11,000 Kentuckians.
Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner for the Department for Public Health, offered a warning on testing results now that more are being conducted in the Commonwealth.
“This is actually really important,” he said. “A positive test does mean you have the disease, but a negative test does not guarantee you do not have the disease. That’s because sometimes if you test too early, when someone is not showing symptoms, you may not have enough virus in your body for us to find it when we test you.”
Dr. Stack said that in such cases people would test negative for coronavirus but could remain contagious and become ill later.
Vowing to keep consumers from unfairly being overcharged for goods or services during the pandemic, Gov. Beshear again extended his executive order prohibiting price gouging by another 15 days. Anyone with information about unfair sales or billing practices is encouraged to contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection hotline at 888-432-9257 or fill out the complaint form online.
The Governor also talked about how important Kentuckians’ actions are right now.
“Our actions every single day make a difference. Just remember those traits from the Greatest Generation: personal responsibility, integrity, work ethic and faithful commitment. Those same traits can guide us through this coronavirus,” Gov. Beshear said. “I know this generation – us – we can be great, too. We can be great by passing this test of humanity, protecting the people around us and throughout Kentucky.”
The Governor also played a video message from Dr. F. Bruce Williams, senior pastor at Bates Memorial Baptist Church in Louisville.
“I know that we have faith, but we also know that we are guided by faith and wisdom and both of those are important,” said Dr. Williams. “They’re not mutually exclusive. God has given us faith, but he’s also given us consecrated common sense, so let’s join them in making sure that the flock that we guide – that we are the shepherds that not only feed them, but also we’re the kind of shepherds who protect them.”