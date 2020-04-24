COVID: NKY has 34 new cases; KY has 161 cases, 6 deaths; Governor to phase-in health care services















As of Thursday afternoon, 34 additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Northern Kentucky, for 370 total cases. There are 195 cases in Kenton County, 66 cases in Campbell County, 94 cases in Boone County and 15 cases in Grant County. There have been 28 total deaths related to COVID-19.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced in his daily report that Kentucky has 161 new cases and 6 new deaths.

The Governor sent condolences to the family of Patsy Carol Stith passed away on Monday at St. Elizabeth in Fort Thomas related to COVID-19. Stith was 76 years old. Patsy was an active senior who enjoyed yard work, gardening and making crafts.

“Patsy was a mother to three sons and “mamaw” to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She has a sister and brothers, along with many friends, who will miss her. We mourn her loss,” the Governor said.

Gov. Beshear also sent his condolences to family, friends and colleagues of the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputy Terry Vick, 43, who passed away April 22 after a traffic accident on Western Kentucky Parkway. He was a husband, father and U.S. Marine Corps veteran who had been in law enforcement for 17 years.

Deputy Vick was the school resource officer at Hanson Elementary, but had just completed an overnight security detail at Madisonville North Hopkins High School’s COVID-19 testing site, according to Hopkins County Sheriff Charles Young.

Phased-in health care reopening

The Governor also discussed the phased health care services reopening starting April 27. Health care practitioners can resume non-urgent/emergent health care services, diagnostic radiology and lab services in:

• Hospital outpatient setting

• health care clinics and medical offices

• physical therapy settings, chiropractic offices and optometrists

• dental offices (but with enhanced aerosol protections).

This guidance does not apply to long-term care settings, prisons, other industries, or other settings for which separate guidance has already or will be provided in the future. This guidance does not apply to elective surgeries or procedures which will be addressed in a subsequent phase.

“This is intended to be a phased, gradual reopening so that we can do this thoughtfully, safely, and see the consequences of our actions to make the necessary adjustments,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner for the Department for Public Health.

Dr. Stack emphasized that this is a phased, gradual reopening of services and that a COVID-19 surge may require adjustment.

Telehealth

In all phases, health care practitioners should still maximize telehealth rather than in-person services.

Visitation

Health care facilities should still not allow visitors except when necessary in end-of-life situations, or for vulnerable populations or minors, and even then, visitations should be kept to a minimum.

Waiting Rooms

Health care facilities should also eliminate traditional waiting room or common seating areas and use non-traditional alternatives, for example, a parking lot “lobby.”

Social Distancing

Health care facilities should maintain social distancing, keeping people at least six feet apart in all possible settings, and employ other steps to minimize direct contact between individuals within the health care setting.

Screening and Sanitization

Health care facilities should screen all health care workers, patients and others for temperature and COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival for shift or visit. Staff should be required to stay home if sick. Staff should plan for and ensure enhanced workplace sanitizing, enhanced hand hygiene compliance, and easily accessible hand sanitizer throughout the facility.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

Each health care setting must be able to procure necessary PPE via normal supply chains.

All health care providers and staff must wear surgical/procedural masks and gloves while in health care office/facility.

All patients and other persons in health care office/facility must:

• Wear a surgical/procedural mask while in health care facility

• Wear either a surgical/procedural mask or cloth mask/face covering in all other health care settings

Special Considerations

In high-touch clinical settings (e.g., physical therapy, chiropractic, etc.), health care workers should wear non-latex gloves in addition to enhanced hand hygiene practices described above. Any objects and contact surfaces used for clinical services should be sanitized between patients.

In high-aerosol risk outpatient settings (e.g., dentistry, oral surgery, pulmonary services, etc.), we seek additional input from these professionals regarding steps to assure the safety of both their patients and clinical staff.

Even though plans are being discussed on how to slowly begin reopening Kentucky, social distancing orders remain in effect. Northern Kentucky residents should only travel for work and to obtain medical care and essential goods and services. Outdoor physical activity is encouraged, but only if proper social distancing can be maintained (i.e. at least six feet of separation between people).

According to Dr. Lynne Saddler, District Director of Health, “Cases of COVID-19 continue to be reported throughout Northern Kentucky. We need to remember that while we are making plans for the future, we must continue to practice social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

For more data on COVID-19 infections in Northern Kentucky, please visit the NKY Health website.

