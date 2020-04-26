COVID: NKY has 14 new cases; Ky has 171 cases, 5 deaths; reopening some health services Monday















As of Saturday afternoon, 14 additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Northern Kentucky, for 401 total cases. There are 205 cases in Kenton County, 71 cases in Campbell County, 109 cases in Boone County and 16 cases in Grant County. There have been 28 total deaths related to COVID-19.

Gov. Andy Beshear said in his daily briefing there were 171 new cases and 5 new deaths in Kentucky.

The Commonwealth begins the first small step toward reopening on Monday.

“The first step was sacrifice,” said Beshear. “Now we have to plan and be patient. Last, we’ll need to persevere. This is going to be a challenge until a vaccine comes around, but I know our people are up for it.”

The state will begin the gradual restart and reopening on Monday of the Phase 1 health care services and facilities, although they will operate very differently than they did before the outbreak of COVID-19. For full guidance on criteria for reopening and new best practices, click here.

“The virus sets the timing,” Gov. Beshear said. “While I think we have plateaued, we just have to make sure we take the next best right step. We need each and everyone’s best every single day. We must win. Every decision we make, lives are on the line. We could set ourselves back days or weeks without following guidance.”Unemployment insurance

The Governor said those who applied for unemployment in March should expect to hear from somebody this week. He said this is his administration and everyone is working hard to respond to the claims, which are greater than at any time in our history.

“I want to see significant progress on this this week and we will be providing updates,” Gov. Beshear said.

As discussions continue on how and when to reopen Kentucky, businesses must start thinking about how they can maintain a safe and healthy workplace to prevent the spread of COVID-19, said Dr. Lynne Saddler, District Director of Health.

“Businesses will have to demonstrate that they have put into place practices that ensure both employees and customers are safe and minimize the risk of the spread of COVID- 19 .” Practices should include, but are not limited to, the following:

• Daily temperature/symptom checks of all employees

• Sanitation in accordance with CDC guidelines

• Limiting close contact between employees.



For additional information and considerations for businesses, please visit this website.

Testing sites and eligibility

In addition to some health care facilities, the Governor said that Kentuckians can now be tested free of charge for COVID-19 at many sites across the Commonwealth. For more information on drive-through testing visit kycovid19.ky.gov. The Governor said that the Bowling Green location, which is in partnership with Kroger, is expanding through this Friday and an extra week of testing would be added.

Update on voting in primary election

Gov. Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams announced new voting guidelines for the June primary. Click here for more information.

Healthy at Work

The administration is continuing to update the state’s HealthyAtWork.ky.gov, to make the Phase 2 process for reopening businesses clear. Healthy at Work is based on criteria set by public health experts and advice from industry experts. Phase 1 is a state-readiness evaluation. Phase 2 is business-readiness evaluation. This phased approach will ensure the Commonwealth’s citizens can safely return to work while still protecting the most vulnerable Kentuckians.

Census update

Kentucky moved up to 15th place for response rates across the nation, with 55.9% completion. Kentuckians can fill out their Census at my2020census.gov or by phone at 844-330-2020 (English) or 844-468-2020 (Spanish).

For more data on COVID-19 infections in Northern Kentucky, please visit the NKY Health website.

