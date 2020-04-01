COVID-19 takes seven more Kentucky lives; there are four new cases in NKY, 114 total in KY — stay at home!















Staff report

As of Tuesday afternoon, 4 additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Northern Kentucky, for a total of 41 cases. There are 22 cases in Kenton County, 9 cases in Campbell County, 9 cases in Boone County and 1 case in Grant County.

In addition, a third presumptive death from COVID-19 has been reported. The individual was a Campbell County resident over 80 years of age with multiple underlying health issues.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced that seven more Kentuckians have died, raising the state’s total to 18, and 114 cases have been newly confirmed.

The Governor urged Kentuckians to honor the loss of life by recommitting to following the guidance of health officials to stay healthy at home. Gov. Beshear said the sacrifices being made by Kentuckians would save lives.

“None of us know exactly how widespread this is going to get. But what we do know is, whatever that amount is, we can reduce it by what we’re doing right now,” the Governor said. “I know uncertainty is the hardest part of this. It is. It’s the hardest part of planning. It’s the hardest part in living. It’s the hardest part of staying strong when it’s really nice outside and you want to go see people.”

Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department of Public Health, said the stakes are life and death for some, and now is the time to work at “flattening the curve” so ill patients do not overwhelm Kentucky’s health providers.

“Folks, this is not a game, this is for real. And I am really proud of what we have done in Kentucky,” said Commissioner Stack. “The curve shows that hesitation hurts a lot so we have to act boldly and take significant steps. We have done that in Kentucky.”

Gov. Beshear on Tuesday announced new steps to address the crisis, including measures to help grocery workers and the nursing industry.

“We are expanding the child care options that we’ve been providing to our first responders and health care workers to our grocery store workers,” the Governor said. “We need them. We know our food supply is safe, but we need enough people that are there stocking the shelves day in and day out.”

Gov. Beshear also issued an order Tuesday allowing critical workforce sectors to rehire previously retired workers to fill key roles. The order, which lasts the duration of the state of emergency, applies to law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical service personnel, park rangers, and corrections officers.

Gov. Beshear also praised the Kentucky Board of Nursing for working with officials to moderate enforcement of some training and licensing requirements during the emergency. Among the issues addressed by a new order from the Governor: It eases restrictions on nurses who live out of state and makes it quicker to obtain a license.

“Right now, it’s just us versus this virus,” the Governor said. “What we do everyday matters. Let’s commit that we are going to do the things that it takes to make sure we don’t have a lot of days like this.”

One of the most vulnerable populations is individuals over the age of 60. The Northern Kentucky Health Department continues to work with long-term care facilities to ensure the implementation of the following guidance from the Kentucky Department for Public Health:

• Restrict non-essential personnel from entering the building, including volunteers and non-essential consultant personnel.

• Screen all staff providers at the beginning of their shift for fever and respiratory symptoms. Staff should be prohibited from working unless they have been screened at the start of every shift.

• For all residents, daily record temperature and document absence or change in other symptoms, such as cough or shortness of breath.

• If staff are ill, immediately have them put on a facemask and self-isolate at home.

• Cancel group activities or plan activities where people can stay 6 feet away from each other.

• Cancel communal dining or have residents eat in the dining room in smaller groups so that they can stay 6 feet away from each other.

• Limit the movement of residents around the facility.



According to Dr. Lynne Saddler, District Director of Health, “It’s important to remember that we are not only social distancing to protect ourselves and our families, but also healthcare and long-term care facility workers as well. It’s important that we keep them safe so they can serve our loved ones and the most vulnerable in our community.”