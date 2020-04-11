COVID-19: NKY has 8 new cases, 1 death; KY has record 242 with 11 deaths; Gov. says no gatherings















Staff report

On the Day Kentucky saw its largest single-day number of coronavirus cases, NKY had eight additional cases of COVID-19 and one new death, for 186 total cases and 14 total deaths. There are 85 cases in Kenton County, 42 cases in Campbell County, 48 cases in Boone County and 11 cases in Grant County.

The individual who died was a Boone County resident over 80 years of age.

The governor reported 242 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total to 1,693. There were also 11 more deaths reported, bringing the state to 90 since the pandemic began.

Andy Beshear said he plans to take a new action that he had hoped he wouldn’t.



“Any individual who is going to participate in a mass gathering of any type that we know about this weekend, we are going to have Kentucky State Police record license plates and provide them to local health departments. The local health departments are going to come to your door with an order for you to be quarantined for 14 days at their home,” said Beshear.

During his daily Capitol briefing, Beshear said days like this prove Kentucky is dealing with a deadly virus.

“Even with everything we’re doing, even with changing our economy, changing our daily lives,” he said. “It would be so much more deadly if you weren’t doing what you’re doing.”

Beshear thanked the faith community for canceling in-person Easter Sunday services in favor of holding them online. He said there are only about seven churches across the state who plan to ignore the state ban on mass gatherings and their intentions prompted involving state police.

“This is the only way that we can ensure that your decision doesn’t kill somebody else. That your decision doesn’t spread the coronavirus in your county and your community. That your decision to go to a mass gathering doesn’t negate the sacrifice of every other house of worship, 99.99 percent in this state, that are choosing to do the right thing.”



The governor previously said restrictions do not include drive-up services, only those being held inside the church.

Beshear also announced the formation of a long-term care facility task force to work on cutting down the number of cases and deaths in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities across Kentucky.

“We have 37 new cases among residents just since yesterday,” he said, “38 new cases involving staff, with two new deaths,” bringing the total at those facilities to 141 residents and 86 staff members, and 18 deaths.



Despite having to release the grim numbers and the quarantine warning, the governor said he had some good news to report.

“We have had at least 464 Kentuckians recovered, which is 27 percent. We believe the number is larger, but this is the number we can currently confirm.”

Beshear said there will be some tough days ahead, and had this advice: “Be strong, be resilient. We will get through this and we will get through this together.”

For more details, please visit the website.

Into the holiday weekend, it is critical that everyone maintain social distancing and stay healthy at home. Our celebrations may look different this year, but this is what we must do to win the fight against COVID-19.

According to Dr. Lynne Saddler, District Director of Health, “Just because we have to be apart physically during this holiday weekend doesn’t mean that we can’t remain connected to our family and friends.” Here are some ways you can celebrate with your loved ones remotely during this time:

• Use FaceTime, Skype or other technology to talk to and see family and friends.

• Prepare and send cards to loved ones.

• Participate in online church services.

• Take and share pictures.

Tom Latek of Kentucky Today contributed to this report.