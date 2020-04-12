COVID-19: Kentucky has 185 new cases, 4 deaths; NKY reports 8 new cases; keep social distancing















Gov. Beshear said Kentucky has 185 new cases of COVId-19 and four new deaths as of Saturday afternoon, raising the state’s total to 1840 cases and 94 deaths.

NKy Health reports 8 additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Northern Kentucky, for 194 total cases. There are 86 cases in Kenton County, 45 cases in Campbell County, 52 cases in Boone County and 11 cases in Grant County. There have been 14 total deaths related to COVID- 19.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Northern Kentucky region continues to increase thought there are indications that social distancing is working to reduce the spread of COVID-19. That must continue

until the threat from COVID-19 is over.

“This weekend, stay healthy at home,” says Dr. Lynne Saddler, District Director of Health. “While COVID-19 is in the community, every gathering, large and small, has the potential to spread the virus. Each gathering we postpone right now could save lives.”

“When we announce our deaths it’s not just numbers,” the Governor said. “It’s not just numbers we light our homes green for; these are people with families,” he said.

Beshear also offered an update on the racial breakdown of COVID-19 patients, which has been the subject of news stories across the country.

The Governor said with about 69.5% of the known cases accounted for, Kentucky’s cases included about 81.39% Caucasian, 12% African-American, 2.56% Asian, 3.94% multiracial and 0.1% Native American or Alaskan Native.

On fatalities attributed to the coronavirus, with about 80.86% of the known cases accounted for, Kentucky deaths included about 77.63% Caucasian, 21.05% African-American and 1.31% Asian.

The Governor emphasized that the vast majority of the Commonwealth’s religious leaders have already planned for virtual services this weekend and have been integral partners in protecting their congregations.

Even though the Governor banned in-person mass gatherings back in early March, he reassured Kentuckians Saturday that he would not allow the actions of a tiny minority to endanger other people in their communities. On Friday, he announced that all individuals who attend an in-person worship service or mass gathering of any kind this weekend will face quarantine orders.

Gov. Beshear said more than 99.8% of places of worship in Kentucky have done the right thing and temporarily suspended in-person services to stop the spread of the coronavirus and to protect those who worship there and those they come in contact with.

The Governor has said this is an effort to stop all mass gatherings, not just religious services, to stop the spread of COVID-19 and save Kentuckians.

The National Guard has been called up and are working across the state, including setting up the field hospital inside the Kentucky Exposition Center and assisting in hospitals and food banks, Beshear said.

The Governor is asking all Kentuckians to continue to fight the spread of the virus by following his 10-step guidance, which includes practicing social distancing and staying healthy at home. Gov. Beshear says these efforts have the potential to save the lives of as many as 11,000 Kentuckians.