COVID-19: Eight new cases, one death in NKY; 92 new cases and three deaths across the state

Eight additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Northern Kentucky as of Saturday afternoon, for 113 total cases, Northern Kentucky Health Department reports. There are 54 cases in Kenton County, 27 cases in Campbell County, 27 cases in Boone County and 5 cases in Grant County.
An additional death was reported as well. The individual was a Boone County resident over 80 years of age. There have been six total deaths related to COVID-19.
One week ago, there were 26 cases and one death.
Gov. Andy Beshear reported 92 new cases across the state and 3 new deaths. That brings the total number of cases statewide to 917.
“The best defense we have against COVID-19 is YOU,” says Dr. Lynne Saddler, District Director of Health. “The behaviors you change and the actions that you take will determine how many cases we will have and how many lives we will save in Northern Kentucky.”
You are still urged to Stay Home to Stay Healthy. Wash your hands frequently, cover your coughs, practice safe distancing (six feet away).
The Governor reported relative “good news” in the downward trend of influenza cases, which is an indication that “staying at home” is making a difference.
He said Kentucky’s hospitals are prepared; there are 18,500 hospital beds, 1300 ICU beds, and 1352 ventilators. He said there are not enough ventilators.
“We will get through this together,” he reiterated. “We will be a prosperous Kentucky once again.”
He said it would be months, and the end can’t be predicted just yet.
The Governor said social distancing is the key to blunting a surge in cases and urged Kentuckians not to let their guards down during a weekend filled with favorable weather.
Gov. Beshear also reiterated the need for churches and other houses of worship to forego holding in-person services, following reports that some intended to continue hosting congregations.
“If you are still holding mass gatherings, church or otherwise, you are spreading the coronavirus and you are likely causing the death of Kentuckians. It’s that clear,” he said. “My church is incredibly important to me. My faith is incredibly important to me. It’s an important part of our families’ lives. We care about each other in this state, and our faith guides us and gives us the wisdom to do the right thing to protect each other.”
The Governor urged everyone to stay home, respect social distancing, not to travel, and to follow the guidelines:
