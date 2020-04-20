Construction on 16th Street in Newport to correct storm water issues, address speeding vehicles















Crews from Michels Construction are beginning work along 16th Street in Newport to correct storm water issues and to address speeding vehicles.

The project, which has been under design for some time, will consist of new catch basins and a series of piping improvements at the intersection of 16th and Monmouth. As part of the project, an additional catch basin will be installed on 16th Street, approximately 270 feet west of 16th and Monmouth Street.

This additional catch basin will capture water that consistently flows down the street, freezes in the winter and makes this street hazardous to navigate.

In addition to these storm water improvements, two new speed humps will be installed along 16th Street at house numbers 21 and 47 to slow speeding traffic. It is anticipated that these two speed humps will make the street much safer for the residents who reside, park or travel along it.

Parking restrictions will likely occur from time to time during this work. The City of Newport is requesting cooperation so this work can be completed as quickly as possible.

Parking is very limited along this street and every effort will be made by the contractor to limit the impact on the neighborhood’s parking during the construction phase.

The City of Newport also reminds residents to watch for “No Parking” signs that will be posted in advance of the work.

From City of Newport

Want more great content like this? Become a sustaining member of NKyTribune with a tax-deductible donation today and help us continue to provide accurate, up-to-date local news and information you can depend on. Click here to donate now!