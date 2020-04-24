Construction at Ovation site in Newport ongoing; goal is completion of music venue by end of 2020















By Don Owen

NKyTribune news editor

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, construction crews have continued working at the Ovation site in Newport.

Ovation, Corporex’s planned $1 billion project at the vacant west-end site in Newport near the confluence of the Licking and Ohio rivers, had originally been announced in 2006. But a combination of factors postponed the development of the project for 13 years.

In recent weeks, many residents have wondered if the disruptions caused by the pandemic would delay the construction timeline of the long-awaited Ovation venue. Newport City Manager Tom Fromme said Thursday the project is still on schedule.

“We had a good conversation with Tom Banta from Corporex about the music venue site,” Fromme said of a discussion with Banta, who is managing director of Corporex. “I’m happy to report that even with the current virus outbreak, the project is proceeding as scheduled.

“The goal is to have the music venue completed near the end of 2020.”

Ovation is a 25-acre mixed-use development, comprised of more than 900 residential units, restaurants, retail, hotels and offices. According to Corporex officials, the Ovation’s music venue will accommodate indoor audiences of up to 2,700, with an outdoor capacity for summer shows of up to 7,000 people.

The facility is expected to attract up to 400,000 fans annually. The concert hall, with its unique sweeping roof design, will sit atop a 550-car structured parking garage. Corporex officials also expect to hold more 180 events per year at the music venue.

The Venue Plaza will be linked to the future phases of the Ovation development via a pedestrian walkway over the recently opened Route 9 extension, according to Corporex.

The pedestrian bridge will be linked to the restaurants, nightlife and other entertainment spots that will make up the main pedestrian streets dubbed Broadway and Main Streets within the mixed-use Ovation development.

