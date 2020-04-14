City of Newport issues curfew for juveniles between hours of 9 p.m.-6 a.m. due to COVID-19 pandemic















The City of Newport has issued a curfew for juveniles between the hours of 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order for the curfew was issued and went into effect April 10.

The official statement from the City of Newport:

Due to the declared State of Emergency in Kentucky in effect as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and pursuant to the provisions of City Ordinance 34.15 and 34.16 regarding State of Emergency Curfews, City Ordinance 130.25, establishing a curfew for juveniles, shall be and hereby is temporarily amended to institute a nightly curfew for all juveniles, effective daily between the hours of 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following day.

All other provisions of the Ordinance shall otherwise remain in full force and effect.

The provisions of this Executive Order shall remain in full force and effect until such time it is terminated by the issuance of a subsequent Executive Order when it is determined that the State of Emergency no longer exists and the exercise of extraordinary measures are no longer required for the protection of the public health, safety and welfare.

From City of Newport