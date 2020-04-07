Citizen Reporter: Photographer Chris Granger goes on ‘drive-by shoot’ to capture high school seniors















By Tracy Donovan Jones

NKyTribune citizen reporter

As we all work on adapting to the new normal throughout the time of COVID-19, we are also finding new ways of helping each other connect and deal with things that are out of our control.

Amid the reality of how we are affected in our everyday lives, this pandemic is creating a gap for traditions for local High School Seniors across the Nation. American High School traditions, what movies are made of, are erased for the Class of 2020.

Although we cannot change what these high school seniors are missing, one Northern Kentuckian is putting his talent for photography to work so that high school seniors can have senior pictures.

Chris Granger of Edgewood has decided to put his talents to work for the high school seniors of Northern Kentucky.

Chris’s daughter Maddie, 17, is a Senior at Dixie Heights High School and will be missing all opportunities historically offered to High School Seniors.

In order to shine a little light on the secluded months of these students, Chris posted an idea on Facebook to do “Drive-by Shoots.”

Following the rules of social distancing, Chris drove by the homes of the seniors who wanted to participate, jumped out and took a snapshot of the senior however they chose — with a sports prop, instrument, or just dressed to impress and move on to the next.

Chris’s idea was originally meant for the Seniors of Dixie Heights High School, but his Facebook post was shared 163 times across the cities of Northern Kentucky. Last Friday, Chris headed out at 8 a.m. to take photos of over 100 Seniors in Edgewood, Elsmere, Erlanger, Park Hills, Crescent Springs, Ludlow, Villa Hill, Union, Taylor Mill, Independence, Bromley, Florence, and Covington.

With these photos, Chris is planning to create a video of the photos collectively and publish it on social media.

As excited as Chris is about this project, he said, “I’m sure I’m going to fail at part of this with the number of people in a day, but I will do my best.”

Requests for the “Drive-by Shoot” are still coming in, so he is contemplating doing another run for those he could not accommodate the first time.

Chris’s older son, Max, 21 was able to live the traditions available to the typical high schooler and his youngest, Mason, 14 will hopefully do the same. His wish is that Maddie and all other high schoolers who are living through this strange time could experience some positive memories to cherish; this is his contribution.

