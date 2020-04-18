Citizen Reporter: Friends create Hearts for Hometown Heroes to say thanks to those frontline servants















By Nancy Goeke

Citizen reporter, NKyTribune

“During this time when we cannot physically wrap our arms around each other, let us find ways to be the loving embrace of God to our neighbors.”

As we continue to experience these very challenging days by keeping our social distance and following the required guidelines, there are those among us who are selflessly working on the front lines for the good of the community.

They are leaving their families and homes in the service of very critical patients and neighbors, all the while risking their own health and that of their families.

In an effort to show their appreciation for the work that these frontline servants are doing, five Northern Kentucky friends have developed a grass-roots effort to say “Thank You” for their dedication to these Northern Kentucky workers.

They have created a fund, Hearts For Hometown Heroes, which provides food, flowers, and treats to those working on the front line.

These hometown heroes can be ICU hospital workers, firefighters, policemen, nursing home staff, truck drivers, food pantry staff, etc. But they all have one thing in common — they are selflessly making a difference for those around them in Northern Kentucky.

Hearts For Hometown Heroes, spearheaded by Nancy Goeke, Taffy Hebbeler, Jan Hanser, Annette Theissen, and Denise Bowman has struck a chord in the community.

To date, over 85 individuals have contributed to the GoFundMe page. Its mission is simple — let those who are serving on the front lines and risking themselves and their families understand how much they are appreciated and valued by the community.

Cookies, flowers, donuts, lunches, cupcakes, yard signs, are simple gestures of thanks that are delivered on a weekly basis, in the hope that these expressions of appreciation demonstrate how much their service is valued by the community.

As a secondary benefit, the items that are purchased and distributed are from local vendors and restaurants, thus providing revenue and business for them as well. It is a win-win for everyone.

The success of the program greatly relies on the generosity of the community to continue its efforts. The leadership team plans to extend its appreciation through May and June. To contribute to the Hearts for Hometown Heroes fund, please go to the GoFundMe page.

Questions regarding the program can be directed to Nancy Goeke at nancygoeke@aol.com,Jan Hanser at gobabygo8@aol.com, Annette Theissen at ATheissen@aol.com, or Taffy Hebbeler at taffheb@fuse.net

Be a Citizen Reporter for the NKyTribune. Send your story about good deeds and good people, the positive things going on in the community and your neighborhood to news@nkytrib.com. We are happy to share your stories.