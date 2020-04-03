Chamber accepting nominations for Leadership NKY; livestream focus is workplace emergency planning















NKyTribune staff

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership NKY program is now accepting nominations for the Leadership NKY Class of 2021, the program’s 42nd class.

Leadership NKY is a nine-month program designed to help develop business and community leaders.

It uses the community as a classroom to help participants gain an understanding of the strengths and challenges of the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati area and the skills necessary to motivate and engage others in collaborative efforts to address them.

Kim Harp, Business Retention & Expansion Manager at REDI Cincinnati said she is grateful for the Leadership NKY program and how it has impacted her life.

“Inspiration was a huge theme throughout my class experience; after every class session I was inspired to get involved and to share with others,” Harp said. “Leadership NKY ignites you to do something – to be a community advocate; to lead efforts for change. This program is a platform to build strong relationships with classmates and the Leadership NKY network. There is a reason why so many leaders choose to stay engaged after they go through the program.”

Leadership NKY participants are selected from a variety of job sectors and civic interests, and provided substantive education by industry leaders across a diverse range of topics, including economic development, education, government, and inclusive leadership. Since its inception, more than 1,350 alumni have come together through the Leadership NKY program to make a difference in the community.

Along with a completed application, interested individuals are asked to submit two references and must have full support of the company/organization they represent, as well as their employer or supervisor.

Individuals may nominate themselves or be nominated by someone else. Tuition is $3,000 for NKY Chamber members, $3.500 for future NKY Chamber members. A maximum of 50 applications will be selected.

Leadership NKY applications are due no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, May 4. Organizers will announce the Class of 2021 in July, and sessions will run August 2020 through May 2021.

To learn more about Leadership NKY, or to submit a nomination, click here. Questions about the nomination process, or the program, can be directed to Leadership NKY Director, Dawn Denham, at ddenham@nkychamber.com.

Livestream series to address workplace emergency planning

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s (NKY Chamber) Workplace Safety Livestream Series, will continue Wednesday, April 15 with its fourth installment, “Workplace Emergency Planning.”

Led by Ron Hopkins, instructor for Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) Workforce Development & Community Engagement, the livestream will cover evacuation and emergency action planning in the event of a workplace emergency such as flood, fire, hurricane, tornado, civil disruption or workplace violence.

Virtual attendees will walk away with knowledge on the key elements of a good emergency plan, fall protection, and resources for on-going training.

“Having a well-thought-out plan of action could be the difference in saving employee lives,” said Hopkins.

In addition to addressing emergency planning, Hopkins will discuss additional safety classes and certifications offered by EKU Workforce Development & Community Engagement and how it can be a resource for employers.

While the complete Workplace Safety Livestream schedule is still under development, the next session will be on Wednesday, May 20.

Workplace Safety Livestream Series will run from 11-11:30 a.m. and is free to view, though advanced registration is required.

To view the upcoming Workplace Safety Livestream schedule, or to register for the upcoming broadcast, click here. www.nkychamber.com/events.

Additional information on the NKY Chamber is available here.