C.I. Thornburg Co. acquires Hebron’s Viking Supply; company focuses on water/wastewater management















Jeffrey Morrison, CEO of C.I. Thornburg Co., Inc., also known as CITCO, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire current partner Viking Supply Inc., located in Hebron, to better serve their customers and grow within their operational market area.

C.I. Thornburg Co., Inc. is a family-owned and operated company focused on municipal water and wastewater management.

As an industry pioneer and pacesetter, CITCO innovators, scientists and technicians provide high-quality water solutions across all stages of need. Viking Supply specializes in water and sewer pipe products for municipalities and private developers.

Based in Huntington, West Virginia, C.I. Thornburg maintains offices in Lexington and also serves Bowling Green, Kentucky, Bridgeport, West Virginia, and Nashville, Tennessee.

With this acquisition, CITCO grows into its third generation in business and looks to expand their market area into Indiana and Ohio.

In a letter to their employees, Jeff Morrison shared excitement about the acquisition:

“This will give us the opportunity for growth right away and will give us further opportunities as we add out diverse portfolio of products and services to Viking’s already successful business.”

The planned integration begins immediately with the sale’s finalization. A seamless transition will follow for stakeholders and vendor partners. CITCO anticipates adding five new team members to their staff as they integrate with Viking’s family culture, reputation, values and expertise.

CITCO was founded in 1931 in Huntington, West Virginia that has grown to employ over 100 people across five full service branches. Founded in 1977 by Paul Brown, Viking Supply Inc. began as an industrial supplier and was sold to Jim Parsons in 2000. Their current market area is Kentucky, Indiana, and Ohio.