C-Forward becomes the official IT provider of Florence Y’alls; allows team staff to work remotely















Opening Day in baseball is one of the most anticipated days in sports each year – whether it’s Major League Baseball (MLB) or the Frontier League.

Supporting its local baseball team was the basis for the partnership between C-Forward and the newly-renamed Florence Y’alls. To recognize C-Forward, the Y’alls added a special logo to the digital display that can be viewed on I- 75 in Florence.

With the unprecedented arrival of COVID-19 changing work and personal lives, both companies needed a home run in order to enable all employees to work from home while also making the transition as seamless as possible.

Since C-Forward employees have always had the ability to operate remotely, all its efforts were put into making this same capability available to all clients and their staff. The company advised Florence Y’alls on the hardware that was necessary to set up a remote workforce that could operate safely outside the confines of the ballpark.

The need was to keep their baseball fans updated and informed as much as possible. C-Forward ensured that their laptops had the necessary security software installed, as well as firewalls and bandwidth were in place to work effectively. Florence Y’alls was set up and working remotely within a short period of time.

“C-Forward has been an incredibly helpful, prepared and steady IT resource during these unpredictable times,” Y’alls VP/General Manager Josh Anderson said. “Their staff has made the transition for my team to be able to work from home an easy process.”

C-Forward is a managed services provider of Information Technology services. It is the outsourced IT department for more than 150 clients in the Greater Cin/NKY/Lexington region.

In 2019, C-Forward was honored as one of the world’s premier managed service providers on the prestigious Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.

With a goal to have clients setup as quickly as possible, Brian Ruschman, president of C-Forward, said, “An immediate response was necessary to guarantee employees had access to all data and resources. The teamwork between the Florence Y’alls and C-Forward led to a seamless transition to ensure there was no loss in productivity for either company.”

The Florence Y’alls, presented by Towne Properties, are members of the 14-team independent, professional Frontier League. They play all home games at UC Health Stadium in Florence.

The start of the 2020 season has been pushed back at this time. To keep up with all the latest Y’alls info, click here.

C-Forward