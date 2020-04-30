Butler’s Pantry to reopen Monday with expanded grocery offerings, chef-prepared meals to go















Butler’s Pantry in Covington has announced that the restaurant and market will reopen for business on Monday.

In an effort to serve the community, Butler’s Pantry will have expanded grocery offerings, craft coffee, chef-prepared meals to go, and hot food for carryout in addition to a special deli menu.

“We’re dedicated to the health of our community, and we’re thrilled to reopen to offer healthy meals and groceries to our guests,” said COO Mitch Arens. “The safety of our guests and staff are our top priority, and we’ve made changes to the layout of our space to ensure their comfort.”

Carryout meals, chef-prepared take-and-bake meals, bakery items, as well as a wide selection of groceries will be available for pickup. Additionally, guests will be able to order craft coffee from the outdoor walk-up window.

Weekly menus with specials will be released on Facebook and Instagram at @ButlersPantryRC as well as through emails.

Butler’s Pantry will be open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and is located at 50 E. RiverCenter Blvd., Covington.

Free parking is available in a surface lot across the street. Visit www.ButlersPantryMarket.com for more information.

